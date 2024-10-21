Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What does Cyclone Dana's name mean, and how will it affect Odisha?

    In the case of Cyclone Dana, the name was contributed by Saudi Arabia, one of the 14 countries involved in the WMO's naming system for the North Indian Ocean region. "Dana" is an Arabic word meaning "generosity" or "bounty," symbolising the cultural influence that cyclone names often carry.

    What does Cyclone Dana's name mean, and how will it affect Odisha?
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Cyclone Dana, a tropical cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal, is projected to bring heavy rainfall to Odisha in the upcoming days. As the storm strengthens, questions about how cyclones are named often arise. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) plays a major role in this process, maintaining a list of names for tropical cyclones worldwide. The names are predetermined, assigned alphabetically, and rotate every six years.

    The practice of naming cyclones is crucial for several reasons. It helps in raising awareness and improving communication about the storm, ensuring that warnings are clear and easy to remember. Additionally, using regional names fosters cultural exchange among the countries impacted by such natural disasters.

    Over the years, cyclones in the region have received names from different participating countries. For example, Cyclone Tauktae, which means "gecko," was named by Myanmar, while Cyclone Nivar, meaning "light breeze," was contributed by Iran. Another notable storm, Cyclone Amphan, was named by Thailand, meaning "sky."

    As for Cyclone Dana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that it will intensify by October 23 and is expected to approach the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha-West Bengal coast, by October 24. Winds along the coast are forecasted to reach speeds of up to 120 km/h between October 24 and 25.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warnings for fishermen in West Bengal and Odisha, advising them to avoid venturing into the sea starting October 23. With increasing wind speeds and potential heavy rainfall, preparations are underway to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Dana on coastal communities.

