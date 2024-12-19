EXPLAINED | What does blue symbolize for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders amid Ambedkar row?

Blue has become an enduring symbol in Dalit protests and movements. From the Khairlanji massacre protests in 2006 to the outcry over Rohith Vemula's suicide in 2016, blue flags have unified these voices.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made headlines on Thursday (December 19) by swapping his usual white T-shirt for a blue one. This shift, observed during a heated political row over BR Ambedkar, carried a massive symbolism as it coincided with the Opposition's protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Dalit icon.

Dressed in blue, the INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest within Parliament premises, demanding Shah's apology. The choice of blue—long associated with Ambedkar and Dalit resistance—stood out as a deliberate gesture. Analysts view this as a statement of solidarity with the Dalit and SC/ST communities, for whom blue symbolizes equality and justice.

What is the significance of the coloue blue?

Blue has become an enduring symbol in Dalit protests and movements. From the Khairlanji massacre protests in 2006 to the outcry over Rohith Vemula's suicide in 2016, blue flags have unified these voices. It is also a prominent color for political parties representing backward communities, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Republican Party of India (RPI).

The color's connection with the sky—a symbol of equality under which no one is discriminated against—resonates with Ambedkar's vision for a just society.

Why Rahul Gandhi shifted fro white to blue?

For over a year, Rahul Gandhi sported a white T-shirt, a choice he linked to "transparency, solidity, and simplicity" during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, his adoption of blue this week underscores a shift in focus—aligning with the Opposition's call for justice and reaffirming support for Ambedkar’s ideals amid the current controversy.

All about the Ambedkar row:

The controversy erupted after Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament, where he criticized the Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar's name and said, "It has now become a fashion—Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name this much, they would have earned a place in heaven for seven lifetimes."

The Congress accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, an icon revered especially among Dalits. The BJP, however, countered by accusing Congress of spreading misinformation, highlighting Shah’s broader remarks, which aimed to expose Congress' historical neglect of Ambedkar's legacy.

