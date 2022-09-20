West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details

On September 16, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21. He was earlier remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The court had also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate both Chatterjee and his close aide in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against as many as six companies and two people, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam.

According to reports, 14,000 long page documents were submitted along with the chargesheet. On July 23, the ED arrested both Chatterjee and his close aide in connection with the ED's investigation into irregularities in the WBSSC recruitment scam.

A week after his arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relieved Chatterjee from all the posts from the party and also ministerial posts.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of two software firms in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

According to the chargesheet, there are 43 witnesses in the case. The documents attached with the chargesheet run into as many as 146,043 pages.

The ED has said that it has seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash, apart from jewelry and gold bars from flats owned by Chatterjee's alleged close aide Arpita Mukherjee, as well as documents of properties.

The ED has said before the court that around Rs 100 crore has so far been recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee, the alleged aide of the former minister.