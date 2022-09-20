Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details

    On September 16, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21. He was earlier remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The court had also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate both Chatterjee and his close aide in judicial custody.

    West Bengal SSC scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee; Check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against as many as six companies and two people, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam.

    According to reports, 14,000 long page documents were submitted along with the chargesheet. On July 23, the ED arrested both Chatterjee and his close aide in connection with the ED's investigation into irregularities in the WBSSC recruitment scam.

    Also read: Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    A week after his arrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relieved Chatterjee from all the posts from the party and also ministerial posts.

    On September 16, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21. He was earlier remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The court had also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate both Chatterjee and his close aide in judicial custody.

    Also read: After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of two software firms in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

    According to the chargesheet, there are 43 witnesses in the case. The documents attached with the chargesheet run into as many as 146,043 pages.

    Also read: Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    The ED has said that it has seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash, apart from jewelry and gold bars from flats owned by Chatterjee's alleged close aide Arpita Mukherjee, as well as documents of properties.

    The ED has said before the court that around Rs 100 crore has so far been recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee, the alleged aide of the former minister.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Factcheck Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was not deplaned for being drunk in Frankfurt gcw

    Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha - adt

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    Kashmir s first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha gcw

    Kashmir's first multiplex opens in Srinagar with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Recent Stories

    Factcheck Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was not deplaned for being drunk in Frankfurt gcw

    Factcheck: Lufthansa confirms Punjab CM was NOT deplaned in Frankfurt

    Brahmastra box office collection reports Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer records lowest earning on Monday drb

    Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer records lowest earning on Monday

    football english premier league epl 2022-23 Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special - Granit Xhaka-ayh

    'Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special' - Granit Xhaka

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon