    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    The incident took place while the workers were repairing the drainage system near Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida Sector 21. Noida DM said the incident took place when labourers, carrying out drainage repair work, were pulling out bricks.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    At least four labourers died after a portion of boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning, trapping 13 people under the debris. According to authorities, the accident happened in Noida's Sector 21's Jal Vayu Vihar. Many workers who were trapped under the debris were pulled out after bulldozers were pressed into action. 

    A distress call was received at 9:45 am. The injured are being treated in Nithari hospital, said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida.

    Four fatalities, two from the district and one from Kailash Hospital, have been verified, according to Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. Shortly after the reported wall fall, rescue and relief efforts were started. Senior police officials and members of the fire department arrived at the scene first, followed by Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida Authority.

    Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Noida, said that NDRF and fire brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. He added that an FIR will be lodged and action will be taken.

    “Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It’ll be probed. Received information of two deaths each (total four) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital. This is being verified," Noida DM said.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident of wall collapse in Noida Sector 21 and directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
