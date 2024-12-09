West Bengal SHOCKER! Fatal bomb blast in Murshidabad kills 3, destroys house

The victims have been identified as Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar, both residents of Khayartala, and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony. Investigation by the West Bengal Police revealed that the trio was involved in assembling country-made bombs inside the house when the explosions took place.

At least three individuals on Monday morning (December 9) lost their lives in suspected bomb explosions in the Khayartala area under Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. According to local TV reports, the house where the alleged bomb-making activities were taking place also collapsed in the blast.

The victims have been identified as Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar, both residents of Khayartala, and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony. Investigation by the West Bengal Police revealed that the trio was involved in assembling country-made bombs inside the house when the explosions took place. However, family members of the deceased have denied these allegations, claiming instead that the bombs were hurled at the house, leading to their deaths.

West Bengal Weather: Rain alert in South Bengal from Monday; mercury drops in Bengal

Thick white fumes engulfed the area following the blast, prompting residents to alert the authorities. The police and bomb squad swiftly arrived at the scene and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Early assessments indicate that the house might still contain bomb-making materials, heightening concerns about the potential for further danger in the vicinity.

The explosion has left the local community in shock, with many questioning the presence of such activities in a residential area. Officials are working to ascertain the source of the explosive materials and the purpose behind the bomb-making operation.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the victims were directly involved in the manufacturing of the explosives or if the blast was the result of an external attack.

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Latest Videos