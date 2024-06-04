West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The counting of votes for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal is currently in progress. Voting took place over seven phases, commencing on April 19. The main contenders in this election are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress and the Left Front also in the fray. A key point of interest is whether the BJP can build on its significant gains from the 2019 elections.

In West Bengal, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, 30 are open to all candidates, while 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. During the 2019 elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, while the BJP made a surprising leap by winning 18 seats, up from just two in 2014. The Congress claimed the remaining two seats. Observers are keen to see if the BJP can replicate or exceed its previous success in traditionally strong TMC areas.

What happened in 2019?

BJP won 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. They increased their seats from 3 in 2014. Here's the full list of winners:

Kolkata Dakshin: Mala Roy - TMC

Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay - TMC

Jadavpur- Mimi Chakraborty - TMC

Ghatal - Deepak Adhikary - TMC

Howrah - Prasun Banerjee - TMC

Medinipur - Dilip Ghosh - BJP

Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed - TMC

Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee - TMC

Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra - TMC

Baharampur - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan - TMC

Cooch Bihar - Nisith Pramanik - BJP

Alipurduar - John Barla - BJP

Jalpaiguri - Jayanta Kumar Roy - BJP

Darjeeling - Raju Singh Bisht - BJP

Raiganj - Debasree Chaudhuri - BJP

Balurghat - Sukanta Majumder - BJP

Maldaha Uttar - Khagen Murmu - BJP

Maldaha Dakshin - Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury - INC

Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman - TMC

Ranaghat - Jagannath Sarkar - BJP

Bangaon - Shantanu Thakur - BJP

Barrackpore - Arjun Singh - BJP

Dum Dum - Saugata Roy - TMC

Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar - TMC

Basirhat - Nusrat Jahan - TMC

Jaynagar - Pratima Mondal - TMC

Mathurapur - Jatua Mohan Choudhury - TMC

Srerampore - Kalyan Banerjee - TMC

Hoogly - Locket Chatterjee - BJP

Arambagh - Aparupa Poddar - TMC

Tamluk - Dibyendu Adhikari - TMC

Kanthi - Sisir Adhikari - TMC

Jhargram - Kunar Hembram - BJP

Purulia - Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato - BJP

Bankura - Subhas Sarkar - BJP

Bishnupur - Saumitra Khan - BJP

Bardhaman Purba - Sunil Kumar Mondal - TMC

Bardhaman- Durgapur - S.S Ahluwalia - BJP

Asansol - Babul Supriyo - BJP

Bolpur - Asit Kumar Mal - TMC

Bhirbhum - Shatabdi Roy - TMC

