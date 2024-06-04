West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: West Bengal saw a multi-polar fight between state ruling party All India Trinamool Congress, the BJP and Left-Congress I.N.D.I.A alliance. Here's the full list of winners
The counting of votes for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal is currently in progress. Voting took place over seven phases, commencing on April 19. The main contenders in this election are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress and the Left Front also in the fray. A key point of interest is whether the BJP can build on its significant gains from the 2019 elections.
In West Bengal, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, 30 are open to all candidates, while 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. During the 2019 elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, while the BJP made a surprising leap by winning 18 seats, up from just two in 2014. The Congress claimed the remaining two seats. Observers are keen to see if the BJP can replicate or exceed its previous success in traditionally strong TMC areas.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of winners
What happened in 2019?
BJP won 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. They increased their seats from 3 in 2014. Here's the full list of winners:
Kolkata Dakshin: Mala Roy - TMC
Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay - TMC
Jadavpur- Mimi Chakraborty - TMC
Ghatal - Deepak Adhikary - TMC
Howrah - Prasun Banerjee - TMC
Medinipur - Dilip Ghosh - BJP
Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed - TMC
Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee - TMC
Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra - TMC
Baharampur - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan - TMC
Cooch Bihar - Nisith Pramanik - BJP
Alipurduar - John Barla - BJP
Jalpaiguri - Jayanta Kumar Roy - BJP
Darjeeling - Raju Singh Bisht - BJP
Raiganj - Debasree Chaudhuri - BJP
Balurghat - Sukanta Majumder - BJP
Maldaha Uttar - Khagen Murmu - BJP
Maldaha Dakshin - Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury - INC
Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman - TMC
Ranaghat - Jagannath Sarkar - BJP
Bangaon - Shantanu Thakur - BJP
Barrackpore - Arjun Singh - BJP
Dum Dum - Saugata Roy - TMC
Barasat - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar - TMC
Basirhat - Nusrat Jahan - TMC
Jaynagar - Pratima Mondal - TMC
Mathurapur - Jatua Mohan Choudhury - TMC
Srerampore - Kalyan Banerjee - TMC
Hoogly - Locket Chatterjee - BJP
Arambagh - Aparupa Poddar - TMC
Tamluk - Dibyendu Adhikari - TMC
Kanthi - Sisir Adhikari - TMC
Jhargram - Kunar Hembram - BJP
Purulia - Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato - BJP
Bankura - Subhas Sarkar - BJP
Bishnupur - Saumitra Khan - BJP
Bardhaman Purba - Sunil Kumar Mondal - TMC
Bardhaman- Durgapur - S.S Ahluwalia - BJP
Asansol - Babul Supriyo - BJP
Bolpur - Asit Kumar Mal - TMC
Bhirbhum - Shatabdi Roy - TMC