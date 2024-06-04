Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: West Bengal saw a multi-polar fight between state ruling party All India Trinamool Congress, the BJP and Left-Congress I.N.D.I.A alliance. Here's the full list of winners

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal is currently in progress. Voting took place over seven phases, commencing on April 19. The main contenders in this election are the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress and the Left Front also in the fray. A key point of interest is whether the BJP can build on its significant gains from the 2019 elections.

    In West Bengal, of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, 30 are open to all candidates, while 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. During the 2019 elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, while the BJP made a surprising leap by winning 18 seats, up from just two in 2014. The Congress claimed the remaining two seats. Observers are keen to see if the BJP can replicate or exceed its previous success in traditionally strong TMC areas.

    What happened in 2019?
    BJP won 18 seats out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. They increased their seats from 3 in 2014. Here's the full list of winners:

    Kolkata Dakshin: Mala Roy - TMC
    Kolkata Uttar: Sudip Bandyopadhyay - TMC
    Jadavpur- Mimi Chakraborty - TMC
    Ghatal - Deepak Adhikary - TMC
    Howrah - Prasun Banerjee - TMC
    Medinipur - Dilip Ghosh - BJP
    Uluberia - Sajda Ahmed - TMC
    Diamond Harbour - Abhishek Banerjee - TMC
    Krishnanagar - Mahua Moitra - TMC
    Baharampur - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
    Murshidabad - Abu Taher Khan - TMC
    Cooch Bihar - Nisith Pramanik - BJP

    Alipurduar - John Barla - BJP
    Jalpaiguri - Jayanta Kumar Roy - BJP
    Darjeeling - Raju Singh Bisht - BJP

    Raiganj - Debasree Chaudhuri - BJP
    Balurghat - Sukanta Majumder - BJP
    Maldaha Uttar - Khagen Murmu - BJP

    Maldaha Dakshin - Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury - INC

    Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman - TMC
    Ranaghat - Jagannath Sarkar - BJP
    Bangaon - Shantanu Thakur - BJP
    Barrackpore - Arjun Singh - BJP
    Dum Dum - Saugata Roy - TMC
    Barasat    - Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar    - TMC
    Basirhat - Nusrat Jahan - TMC
    Jaynagar - Pratima Mondal - TMC
    Mathurapur - Jatua Mohan Choudhury - TMC
    Srerampore - Kalyan Banerjee - TMC
    Hoogly - Locket Chatterjee - BJP
    Arambagh - Aparupa Poddar - TMC
    Tamluk - Dibyendu Adhikari - TMC
    Kanthi - Sisir Adhikari - TMC
    Jhargram - Kunar Hembram - BJP
    Purulia - Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato - BJP
    Bankura - Subhas Sarkar - BJP
    Bishnupur - Saumitra Khan - BJP
    Bardhaman Purba - Sunil Kumar Mondal - TMC
    Bardhaman- Durgapur - S.S Ahluwalia - BJP
    Asansol - Babul Supriyo - BJP
    Bolpur - Asit Kumar Mal - TMC
    Bhirbhum - Shatabdi Roy - TMC

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
