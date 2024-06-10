Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing

    It is reportedly said that Sanatan Ghosh, a milk trader and TMC worker, was returning home from Ghaznipur to Para village on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by assailants who shot him at close range.

    A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was on Sunday (June 9) evening allegedly shot dead on in Murshidabad, West Bengal, escalating tensions in the area. The TMC has accused the BJP of involvement in the killing, while the BJP has staunchly denied these allegations.

    It is reportedly said that Sanatan Ghosh, a milk trader and TMC worker, was returning home from Ghaznipur to Para village on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by assailants who shot him at close range.

    Residents, alerted by the sound of gunshots and screams, found Ghosh lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately shifted to the Hariharpara Block Primary Health Centre, where doctors referred him to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in Baharampur. Despite efforts to save him, Ghosh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

    Local TMC members have pointed fingers at the BJP, alleging their involvement in the murder. "BJP may have a hand behind this killing because Sanatan did well for the party in the last election," said a TMC worker close to Ghosh.

    BJP leaders have strongly denied any involvement, labeling the accusations as "completely false."

    A police investigation is underway, with initial findings suggesting that the murder may be linked to an old enmity and a land dispute. Ghosh’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

