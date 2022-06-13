West Bengal Assembly gives green signal to replace Governor as universities' chancellor

State education minister Bratya Basu introduced The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, despite resistance from BJP MLAs. While introducing the bill, Basu stated that there is "nothing wrong" with the chief minister becoming chancellor.

The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill on Monday that will replace the Governor as chancellor of state-run universities with the Chief Minister. The bill's passage comes amid tensions between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The Governor, by virtue of his position, is the Chancellor of all state-run universities. In January this year, Dhankhar alleged that Vice Chancellors of 25 state universities in Bengal were appointed without his consent.

"Why can't the chief minister be chancellor of a state university, when the Prime Minister is chancellor of a central university, Visva Bharati? You may read the Punchhi Commission's recommendations," he contended. Basu slammed Jagdeep Dhankar, who is still at odds with the TMC administration, saying, "The governor, who is the current chancellor, has breached procedures on several occasions."

Meanwhile, the BJP said that naming the chief minister as chancellor would result in direct political intervention in the state's higher education system. Speaking in opposition to the bill in the House, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed, "The state administration wishes to have complete control over everything. The move to install the CM as chancellor of universities is being made to allow the ruling party to have direct influence over the state's education system."

In the 294-member Assembly, 182 lawmakers voted in favour of the measure, while 40 voted against it.

Tamil Nadu enacted a measure last month that gave the state government the authority to select vice-chancellors to institutions instead of the governor.