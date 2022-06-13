Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Assembly gives green signal to replace Governor as universities' chancellor

    State education minister Bratya Basu introduced The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, despite resistance from BJP MLAs. While introducing the bill, Basu stated that there is "nothing wrong" with the chief minister becoming chancellor.

    West Bengal Assembly gives green signal to replace Governor as universities chancellor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill on Monday that will replace the Governor as chancellor of state-run universities with the Chief Minister. The bill's passage comes amid tensions between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

    The Governor, by virtue of his position, is the Chancellor of all state-run universities. In January this year, Dhankhar alleged that Vice Chancellors of 25 state universities in Bengal were appointed without his consent.

    State education minister Bratya Basu introduced The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House, despite resistance from BJP MLAs. While introducing the bill, Basu stated that there is "nothing wrong" with the chief minister becoming chancellor.

    Also Read | 40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee's new move; here's why

    "Why can't the chief minister be chancellor of a state university, when the Prime Minister is chancellor of a central university, Visva Bharati? You may read the Punchhi Commission's recommendations," he contended. Basu slammed Jagdeep Dhankar, who is still at odds with the TMC administration, saying, "The governor, who is the current chancellor, has breached procedures on several occasions."

    Meanwhile, the BJP said that naming the chief minister as chancellor would result in direct political intervention in the state's higher education system. Speaking in opposition to the bill in the House, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed, "The state administration wishes to have complete control over everything. The move to install the CM as chancellor of universities is being made to allow the ruling party to have direct influence over the state's education system."

    Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    In the 294-member Assembly, 182 lawmakers voted in favour of the measure, while 40 voted against it.

    Tamil Nadu enacted a measure last month that gave the state government the authority to select vice-chancellors to institutions instead of the governor.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life - adt

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

    Do not advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    Don't advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15 - adt

    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

    National Herald case Inside details of Rahul Gandhi questioning by ED

    ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: 8 questions that agency may ask Congress leader

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know the impacted areas - adt

    Power outage in portions of Chennai on June 13; Know impacted areas

    Recent Stories

    Canott help but admire Manchester City style of play - Erling Haaland after completing move-ayh

    'Can't help but admire Man City's style of play' - Erling Haaland after completing move

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life - adt

    IndiGo airlifts heart in 2.5 hours from Vadodara to Mumbai to save a life

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels RBA

    Disha Patani: 13 hot bikini pictures that will raise mercury levels

    OPPO K10 5G Power packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range gcw

    OPPO K10 5G: Power-packed 5G smartphone in affordable price range

    Jharkhand woman sing's Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral - gps

    Jharkhand woman sing’s Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon