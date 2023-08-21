Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Welcome buddy': Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from...

    Days before Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touches down on the surface of the Moon, the ISRO stated that it has established a two-way communication with the orbiter of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

    Welcome buddy Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from... snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Days before the anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram on the Moon's surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the establishment of two-way communication with the orbiter from the previous Chandrayaan-2 mission. Despite the loss of the Chandrayaan-2 lander, the orbiter named PRADAN remains in a stable orbit around the Moon, positioned at 100 km x 100 km.

    ISRO shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the orbiter had sent a warm welcome message to lander Vikram, currently attempting to land on the Moon's far side. In its social media post, ISRO stated, "'Welcome, buddy!' Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM."

    The space agency also announced that the live telecast of Vikram's landing is scheduled to commence at 5:20 pm on August 23.

    In preparation for the imminent landing, Vikram captured images of the Moon's craters located in the unexplored lunar south pole region, which perpetually faces away from Earth. These images, taken on the previous Saturday, identified specific craters, including Hayn, Boss L, Mare Humboldtianum, and Bel'kovich, and were shared by ISRO on their social media platform.

    Former ISRO chief and the individual responsible for the previous lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, K Sivan, expressed his optimism about the upcoming mission, confidently stating, "It's a very anxious moment...I'm sure that this time it will be a grand success."

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

    iPhone users receive Emergency alert notification Here Is why you shouldnt panic GCW

    iPhone users receive 'Emergency alert' notification; Here's why you shouldn't panic

    There is a Vatican and Moscow in India? Visit Kerala's Puthupally anr

    There is a Vatican and Moscow in India? Visit Kerala's Puthupally

    Mere apology for vulgar posts on social media would not be enough to waive criminal proceedings: Supreme Court AJR

    'Mere apology for vulgar posts on social media not enough to waive criminal proceedings': Supreme Court

    BJP's 'Cluster Bombing' Strategy: Targeting Victory in Madhya Pradesh Elections

    BJP's 'Cluster Bombing' Strategy: Targeting Victory in Madhya Pradesh Elections

    Recent Stories

    Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's 9th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a cute photo with their pet dog RBA

    Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's 9th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a cute photo with their pet dog

    Ive quit gambling Brentford's Ivan Toney opens up on his addiction, 8-month ban from football - WATCH snt

    'I've quit gambling': Brentford's Ivan Toney opens up on his addiction, 8-month ban from football - WATCH

    Rashmika Mandanna expresses love for her fans through kisses MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna expresses love for her fans through kisses

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage ADC

    Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Dulquer Salmaan inappropriately touched by older woman? Know shocking claims made by Guns and Gulaabs actor

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon