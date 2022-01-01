Weather centre in Chennai cannot make rain prediction, CM Stalin writes to Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an urgent upgrade of the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai which he claimed is unable to predict a red alert situation. The letter comes in the wake of the heavy downpour that threw life completely out of gear in the state capital on Thursday night.

In his letter, Stalin said that the state government relies substantially on the alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai for gearing up the administration to handle impending disaster situations arising out of intense rainfall. A timely alert from the Indian Meteorological Centre helps the state and district administration to take up pre-emptive efforts to ensure the safety of the people, he further said.

However, Stalin claimed that the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai is unable to predict the red alert situations sufficiently in advance giving hardly any time. Citing the latest instance to back up his claim, the chief minister said that on December 30th, by 4:15 pm when the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued an orange alert, a high-intensity downpour had already happened all over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts. The heavy downpour, which began in the afternoon and lasted till late night, resulted in inundation of many places and total disruption of traffic in the city, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that such shortcomings in the capability of the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai to provide real-time rainfall forecasting results in total disruption of normal life, movement of healthcare support systems, damage to critical infrastructure and loss of lives. In light of this, Stalin sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make additional investments in advanced weather prediction mechanisms and upgrade the technology being used in the Indian Meteorological Centre.

