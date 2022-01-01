  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather centre in Chennai cannot make rain prediction, CM Stalin writes to Amit Shah

    The Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai is unable to predict red alert situation sufficiently in advance giving hardly any time, Stalin claimed.

    Weather centre in Chennai cannot make rain prediction, CM Stalin writes to Amit Shah
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an urgent upgrade of the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai which he claimed is unable to predict a red alert situation. The letter comes in the wake of the heavy downpour that threw life completely out of gear in the state capital on Thursday night.

    In his letter, Stalin said that the state government relies substantially on the alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai for gearing up the administration to handle impending disaster situations arising out of intense rainfall. A timely alert from the Indian Meteorological Centre helps the state and district administration to take up pre-emptive efforts to ensure the safety of the people, he further said.

    However, Stalin claimed that the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai is unable to predict the red alert situations sufficiently in advance giving hardly any time. Citing the latest instance to back up his claim, the chief minister said that on December 30th, by 4:15 pm when the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued an orange alert, a high-intensity downpour had already happened all over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts. The heavy downpour, which began in the afternoon and lasted till late night, resulted in inundation of many places and total disruption of traffic in the city, he added.

    The Chief Minister further said that such shortcomings in the capability of the Indian Meteorological Centre in Chennai to provide real-time rainfall forecasting results in total disruption of normal life, movement of healthcare support systems, damage to critical infrastructure and loss of lives. In light of this, Stalin sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make additional investments in advanced weather prediction mechanisms and upgrade the technology being used in the Indian Meteorological Centre. 

    Also Read: GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Also Read: Round-up 2021: PM Modi shares 21 moments from the year gone

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms - ADT

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Mumbai Covid Surge: 10 Maharashtra ministers, 20 MLAs test positive for virus

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Registration for vaccinating 15-18 year-olds underway; India reports 22,775 Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Power of pooches: Pet therapies are essential in coping with anxiety, stress and more read drb

    Power of pooches: Pet therapies are essential in coping with anxiety, stress and more; read

    Today Horoscope, January 1, 2022: Those in Aries will get help from elderly, luck is shining for Aquarius

    Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2022: Those in Aries will get help from elderly, luck is shining for Aquarius

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon