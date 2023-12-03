'We neither have stopped nor get tired': PM Modi salutes people of India after BJP sweeps 3 states

"We are moving forward with the goal of developed India. We neither have to stop nor get tired. We have to make India victorious. Today together we have taken a strong step in this direction," the Prime Minister further said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 3) thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for showing that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in the BJP.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are showing that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in @BJP4India."

"I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP," PM Modi said.

"On this occasion, special thanks to all the hardworking workers of the party! You all have set a wonderful example. The way you took BJP's development and poor welfare policies among the people cannot be praised enough," PM Modi said.

"We are moving forward with the goal of developed India. We neither have to stop nor get tired. We have to make India victorious. Today together we have taken a strong step in this direction," the Prime Minister further said in a tweet.

On Sunday, the BJP emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 55 seats in Chhattisgarh, 168 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 115 seats in Rajasthan. However, the Congress won the Telangana Assembly election by securing as many as 63 seats.