    'We celebrate what we have achieved together': President Murmu addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2023

    The President also said that India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    Keeping up with tradition, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (January 25) addressed the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address was telecasted on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan.

    Addressing the nation, President Murmu said, "When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation."

    "We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared initial draft and other experts and officers who helped in making of Constitution. We are proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too," President Murmu said.

    The President also said that India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape.

    "India has been among fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the government. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, has evoked great response among people at large. There've also been sector-specific incentive schemes," President Murmu said.

    "As G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85% of global GDP, it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges. To my mind, global warming and climate change are the most pressing among them," the President also said.

    The President also said that the G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism. She also said that it is the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. "Under India's leadership, I am sure that G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order," the President said.

    The President concluded her speech by lauding the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enable India to live up to the spirit of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan".

    "I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation's progress," President Murmu said.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
