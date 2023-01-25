Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch the grand parade online?

    Republic Day 2023: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. The grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be the highlight of the occasion. Here's how and when you can watch the grand parade,

    Republic Day 2023 When and where to watch the grand parade online gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. The event's high point will be New Delhi's big Republic Day procession. There will be marches by various military units, as well as tableaus by several states and government agencies.

    This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)’. This exhibition of the nation's culture and military power will be a lovely sight, starting from Vijay Chowk and moving along Kartavaya Path towards the famed Red Fort. The nation's flag will be raised atop the freshly inaugurated Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, by President Droupadi Murmu.

    Also Read | India, Egypt's public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details

    There are ways to watch the parade on TV or stream it online for those who won't be able to see the procession from the stands. The procession actually starts at 10 am, although the festivities start at 7:30 am. On government-run networks like Doordarshan and Sansad TV, those who are interested can watch it live from the comfort of their homes. The procession will also be broadcast live on other local and national news outlets.

    There are various YouTube channels where the procession may be seen online. The channels of the Indian President and the Ministry of Defense are among the most important of them. In fact, the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Fest, which kicked off this year's festivities on January 23, were also webcast by the Ministry of Defense. A number of news organisations' YouTube feeds will also live stream the procession. The website republicday.nic.in also offers streaming.

    Also Read | 9 Rafales to Shramyogis in VIP seats: 9 new things you will see at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BBC documentary screening: SFI says over 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained AJR

    BBC documentary screening: SFI says over 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details - adt

    Airline to reimburse up to 75% to flyers for ticket downgrades; check details

    India Egypt s public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details AJR

    India, Egypt's public broadcasters ink MoU for sharing TV, radio programmes; check details

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case AJR

    Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow january 26- adt

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    football Who is Cristobal Martell, Messi's lawyer now hired to defend Dani Alves in sexual assault case snt

    Who is Cristobal Martell, Messi's lawyer now hired to defend Dani Alves in sexual assault case?

    BBC documentary screening: SFI says over 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained AJR

    BBC documentary screening: SFI says over 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic vma

    Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaves audiences ecstatic

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023? Here's what we know so far

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Very pleased that we are in the semis, but it will become harder Australia head coach Colin Batch-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Very pleased that we are in the semis, but it will become harder' - Australia's Batch

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon