Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch the grand parade online?

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. The event's high point will be New Delhi's big Republic Day procession. There will be marches by various military units, as well as tableaus by several states and government agencies.

This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)’. This exhibition of the nation's culture and military power will be a lovely sight, starting from Vijay Chowk and moving along Kartavaya Path towards the famed Red Fort. The nation's flag will be raised atop the freshly inaugurated Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, by President Droupadi Murmu.

There are ways to watch the parade on TV or stream it online for those who won't be able to see the procession from the stands. The procession actually starts at 10 am, although the festivities start at 7:30 am. On government-run networks like Doordarshan and Sansad TV, those who are interested can watch it live from the comfort of their homes. The procession will also be broadcast live on other local and national news outlets.

There are various YouTube channels where the procession may be seen online. The channels of the Indian President and the Ministry of Defense are among the most important of them. In fact, the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Fest, which kicked off this year's festivities on January 23, were also webcast by the Ministry of Defense. A number of news organisations' YouTube feeds will also live stream the procession. The website republicday.nic.in also offers streaming.

