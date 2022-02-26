  • Facebook
    'We are losing hope...' Indian student stranded in Ukraine cries for help

    In the video, the student, identified as Rashid Rizwan, said they had been stuck for more than 10 hours near the border and no official has contacted them.

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    In a heart-wrenching video that has gone viral on social media, in which an Indian student who has been stranded in Ukraine is expressing his anger and anguish towards the Indian government.

    In the video, the student, identified as Rashid Rizwan, said they had been stuck for more than 10 hours near the border and no official has contacted them. He said the group of students left for the border last afternoon, but no official has either responded to their help, or they have made contact about their evacuation process.

    The crying student said he preferred to die rather than be in his current situation. He questioned the credibility of the Indian government and its officials. While posting the video, he tagged many officials and Indian government accounts to help him. 

    Meanwhile, the first Air India flight, carrying 219 people, took off from Romania amid much uproar and confusion over the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The plane will land in Mumbai at about 6:30 pm. This is the first flight from the former Soviet republic to India since the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalated into a full-fledged invasion. It was supposed to arrive in Mumbai around 4 p.m.

    The Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, indicated that he is personally monitoring the evacuation procedures and that the government is making progress. "Our staff are on the ground around the clock, seven days a week. I'm keeping an eye on things "This was said in a tweet by him.

