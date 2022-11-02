Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We all witnessed what happened with GN Azad: Sachin Pilot after PM Modi praises Ashok Gehlot

    "It's worth noting that the Prime Minister praised (CM) yesterday. It's not to be taken lightly. Previously, in Parliament, the Prime Minister praised Gulam Nabi Azad similarly, and we all saw what happened," said Sachin Pilot, a former deputy chief minister.

    Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise. "Interestingly, the PM praised (CM) yesterday," said Pilot while talking to media outside his home. "It should not be taken lightly. Previously, the Prime Minister praised Gulam Nabi Azad similarly in Parliament, and we all saw what happened." He expects the party's new president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to take action against the state's Congress MLAs who revolted against the party.

    "The Congress is an old party with the same rules for everyone, no matter how senior." "I am confident that new President Mallikarjun Kharge will act," Pilot said, adding that party observer KC Venugopal has said that a decision on "the Rajasthan situation" will be made soon. 

    "Ajay Maken and Kharge (observers) have taken the matter seriously and assessed it; the AICC has determined that it is a case of indiscipline. The party had sent notices to three people, and it came to know that they had already responded. However, the Congress is an old party with the same rules for everyone; action will be taken against them soon," Pilot continued. 

    He did, however, claim Gehlot apologised to then-party chief Sonia Gandhi for the defiance displayed by his loyalists. Pilot slammed the chief minister in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise.

    "It's worth noting that the Prime Minister praised (CM) yesterday. It should not be taken lightly. As the Prime Minister similarly praised Gulam Nabi Azad in Parliament, and we all saw what happened," he continued.

    On Tuesday, Gehlot said that Modi commands global respect as he leads a country with deep democratic roots. Speaking at a public event in Rajasthan's Banswara, Gehlot said India had written history in the world because democracy is alive and well in the country even after more than 70 years of independence.

    "When Modi travels abroad, he receives enormous respect. He is respected because he is the prime minister of Gandhi's country, where democratic roots run deep, and democracy is alive and well after more than 70 years of independence," he said.

