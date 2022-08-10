Watch: Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief

A video of a thief bowing and folding hands in front of an idol of a goddess before stealing the donation boxes is going viral over the internet, and netizens call him a 'Sanskari' thief. The incident happened at a temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, a video of a man hanging on the bridge railing and snatching a man's phone from a moving train went viral. The incident occurred in Bihar's Begusarai area, and netizens called him a 'Spider-Man' thief.

Now, another video of a man bowing and folding hands in front of an idol of a goddess at a temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, before stealing the donation boxes, has grabbed the eyeballs of the internet. After watching the video, netizens have started to him a 'Sanskari' thief.

In the viral video, a shirtless man can be seen entering the inner sanctum of the temple by lifting the curtain. He then bows in front of the idol of the goddess and prays to her with folded hands. After the prayers, he steals three donation boxes from the inner sanctum. He slowly and carefully takes out the donation boxes and disappears from the spot. The entire robbery was captured on a CCTV installed in the temple. But the temple authorities and police were unable to recognise the man as he covered his face with a cloth. Take a look:

The shocking viral video was shared by a Twitter user named Vipin and has grabbed the eyeballs of many. As per media reports, police have filed an FIR and have been trying to arrest the thief. The theft took place on August 5 at an ancient goddess Lakshmi's temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Netizens loaded the comment section with their comments calling the man a 'Sanskari' thief. A user stated the thief with his sanskar won the hearts of everyone, while another said he had never seen a thief with such a sanskar. A third user said the thief bowed and asked permission from the goddess before stealing the valuables.

