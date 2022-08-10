Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief

    A video of a thief bowing and folding hands in front of an idol of a goddess before stealing the donation boxes is going viral over the internet, and netizens call him a 'Sanskari' thief. The incident happened at a temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

    Watch Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jabalpur, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    We have come across thousands of videos of thefts on the internet, which sometimes makes us stunned and also leave us amused. Recently, a video of a man hanging on the bridge railing and snatching a man's phone from a moving train went viral. The incident occurred in Bihar's Begusarai area, and netizens called him a 'Spider-Man' thief.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man thief? Man snatches passenger's phone from a moving train in Bihar; Watch clip

    Now, another video of a man bowing and folding hands in front of an idol of a goddess at a temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, before stealing the donation boxes, has grabbed the eyeballs of the internet. After watching the video, netizens have started to him a 'Sanskari' thief.

    In the viral video, a shirtless man can be seen entering the inner sanctum of the temple by lifting the curtain. He then bows in front of the idol of the goddess and prays to her with folded hands. After the prayers, he steals three donation boxes from the inner sanctum. He slowly and carefully takes out the donation boxes and disappears from the spot. The entire robbery was captured on a CCTV installed in the temple. But the temple authorities and police were unable to recognise the man as he covered his face with a cloth. Take a look:

    The shocking viral video was shared by a Twitter user named Vipin and has grabbed the eyeballs of many. As per media reports, police have filed an FIR and have been trying to arrest the thief. The theft took place on August 5 at an ancient goddess Lakshmi's temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Netizens loaded the comment section with their comments calling the man a 'Sanskari' thief. A user stated the thief with his sanskar won the hearts of everyone, while another said he had never seen a thief with such a sanskar. A third user said the thief bowed and asked permission from the goddess before stealing the valuables.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

    ALSO READ: Watch: Seen a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Major breakthrough ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle gcw

    Major breakthrough! ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 501 handmade rakhis from Vrindavan widows to PM Modi - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 501 handmade rakhis from Vrindavan widows to PM Modi

    Bhima Koregaon case Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds gcw

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

    Recent Stories

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon