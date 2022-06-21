Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mumbaikars dance to ‘In Da Getto’ song at Nariman Point; Internet hearts it

    A video of Mumbaikars dancing to J Balvin and Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’ song at the Nariman Point is going crazy viral over the internet. Here’s how social media users have been reacting to it.

    Watch Mumbaikars dance to 'In Da Getto' song at Nariman Point; Internet hearts it-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 6:36 PM IST

    Mumbai is known for its local train, Bollywood and lovable people. Mumbaikars are known for their friendly nature, helping hand and energic life. Now to prove this, a video of a group of Mumbaikars dancing to J Balvin and Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’ song at the Nariman Point is going viral, and netizens are loving it.

    ALSO READ: Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; ‘disheartened’ netizens react

    In the video, a group of Mumbaikars can be seen grooving to ‘In Da Getto’ song at Nariman Point. The energy level of the people dancing is remarkable, and we have to appreciate it! The incredible flash mob on the streets of Mumbai has taken the internet by storm. There are some people who also can be seen cycling past the dance mob. Take a look:

    The video went viral and has won the hearts of the internet. The video was shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on his Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying Mumbaikars at Nariman Point today. The video has gathered around 87K views and 1822 likes from the date of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with their lovely comments. A user said the video made his day, while another one felt the video to be pretty awesome. A third user said people have to admit the energy and liveliness of Mumbaikars. There were also many people who expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

    However, the song played in the video is ‘In Da Getto’, a superhit song of J Balvin and Skrillex that was released in July 2021, and became an instant chartbuster hit.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Brave Kerala cop overpowers a man armed with machete; Twitterati loads with praises

    ALSO READ: Watch: Forest officials rescue leopard that fell in open well

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media - adt

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media

    Who is Ruchira Kamboj India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to United Nations snt

    Who is Ruchira Kamboj, India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to UN?

    International Yoga Day 2022 Indian Army Dog Squad performs yoga with their handlers - gps

    Watch: Army dogs’ adorable video while performing yoga will melt your heart

    Chennai to witness power cut on June 22; know list of impacted areas - adt

    Chennai to witness power cut on June 22; know list of impacted areas

    Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; 'disheartened' netizens react-tgy

    Leopard gets hit by car, escapes bruised; ‘disheartened’ netizens react

    Recent Stories

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media - adt

    Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza spits at Delhi cops; faces backlash on social media

    tennis Wimbledon 2022 Novak Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Rafael Nadal in final snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic top men's seed; could face 2nd seeded Nadal in final

    Who is Ruchira Kamboj India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to United Nations snt

    Who is Ruchira Kamboj, India's newly appointed Permanent Representative to UN?

    International Yoga Day 2022 Indian Army Dog Squad performs yoga with their handlers - gps

    Watch: Army dogs’ adorable video while performing yoga will melt your heart

    Chennai to witness power cut on June 22; know list of impacted areas - adt

    Chennai to witness power cut on June 22; know list of impacted areas

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon