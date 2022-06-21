Watch: Mumbaikars dance to ‘In Da Getto’ song at Nariman Point; Internet hearts it

A video of Mumbaikars dancing to J Balvin and Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’ song at the Nariman Point is going crazy viral over the internet. Here’s how social media users have been reacting to it.

Mumbai is known for its local train, Bollywood and lovable people. Mumbaikars are known for their friendly nature, helping hand and energic life. Now to prove this, a video of a group of Mumbaikars dancing to J Balvin and Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’ song at the Nariman Point is going viral, and netizens are loving it.

In the video, a group of Mumbaikars can be seen grooving to ‘In Da Getto’ song at Nariman Point. The energy level of the people dancing is remarkable, and we have to appreciate it! The incredible flash mob on the streets of Mumbai has taken the internet by storm. There are some people who also can be seen cycling past the dance mob. Take a look:

The video went viral and has won the hearts of the internet. The video was shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on his Twitter handle and captioned the video by saying Mumbaikars at Nariman Point today. The video has gathered around 87K views and 1822 likes from the date of being online. Netizens loaded the comment section with their lovely comments. A user said the video made his day, while another one felt the video to be pretty awesome. A third user said people have to admit the energy and liveliness of Mumbaikars. There were also many people who expressed their happiness through love and heart emojis.

However, the song played in the video is ‘In Da Getto’, a superhit song of J Balvin and Skrillex that was released in July 2021, and became an instant chartbuster hit.

