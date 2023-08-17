Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dhaba owner in Haryana accused of selling biryani made from gutter water; sparks outrage

    Outrage ensues as a viral video exposes a biryani shop in Haryana allegedly using gutter water for food preparation, prompting calls for boycott and legal action to investigate health and safety violations.

    WATCH Food joint owner in Haryana accused of selling biryani made from gutter water; sparks outrage snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    In a disturbing and repulsive incident, locals have exposed a biryani shop named Shama Biryani situated in the Railway Underpass along Kalka Road, Pinjore, Haryana, for allegedly using gutter water to prepare the famous dish. The video capturing this incident has gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens. Many are now openly advocating for a complete economic boycott of those responsible for such actions, referring to them as "Jihadis" who prepare contaminated food that can lead to severe health issues.

    Residents who approached the biryani shop for a packet of biryani were alarmed by a foul odor emanating from the vicinity. Their suspicions led them to investigate the surrounding areas of the shop, where they were shocked to discover pipes connected from the gutter into the food preparation area.

    Infuriated by this revelation, local customers contacted the police and other residents to address the situation. In a futile attempt to downplay the incident, the shop owner even attempted to bribe the customers with Rs 5,000.

    In a video uploaded by Sudarshan News correspondent Sagar Kumar, the owner can be heard offering money to keep the incident quiet and avoid escalation.

    The shop owner was observed imploring the customers not to record the incident on video, asking for forgiveness, and promising not to repeat such actions.

    A legal activism group named Kalinga Rights Forum has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) in Haryana, demanding the immediate arrest of the biryani shop owner and staff involved in food preparation. The group has also approached the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to cancel the food joint's license and conduct a thorough investigation. There are concerns that the food joint's activities could potentially be linked to actions akin to biological terrorism, as the food could have been used to spread diseases similar to the COVID virus among Indian citizens.

    Recent updates indicate that the Haryana Government officials have taken note of the complaint filed by Kalinga Rights Forum.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
