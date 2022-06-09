Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat? Govt to soon introduce hassle-free 'e-FIR'

The Gujarat government's Information Department statement read that people may now utilise the Home Department's "citizen portal" or the "Citizen First" mobile app to file complaints regarding mobile phone or automobile theft.

According to a new declaration from the state government of Gujarat, individuals will soon be able to file a 'e-FIR' for thefts of mobile phones or automobiles without having to visit police stations. An FIR can be filed online.

Citizens can currently apply online for any infraction, however online FIR registration is not yet accessible. "The services of e-FIR will be relevant only in instances where the culprit is unknown and no bodily damage was done to the victim during the theft," according to the statement.

Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), stated that the government has already directed the state police to commence online FIR registration. "The state police chief will now have to launch it." This would assist minimise the number of physical trips to police stations for such complaints," he explained.

According to top police officials, officers are being trained to deal with online FIRs, provide a FIR number to the complainant, and keep them updated on the status of the investigation.

"The appropriate police station would then give the complainant with the FIR number, the identity of the investigating officer, and the status of the investigation," a senior police official explained. The state government further said that if no action is taken on the e-FIR within five days of its filing, police officials will face disciplinary action.

