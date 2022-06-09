Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat? Govt to soon introduce hassle-free 'e-FIR'

    The Gujarat government's Information Department statement read that people may now utilise the Home Department's "citizen portal" or the "Citizen First" mobile app to file complaints regarding mobile phone or automobile theft.

    Want to report vehicle and phone thefts in Gujarat Govt to soon introduce hassle free e FIR gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gujarat, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    According to a new declaration from the state government of Gujarat, individuals will soon be able to file a 'e-FIR' for thefts of mobile phones or automobiles without having to visit police stations. An FIR can be filed online.

    The Gujarat government's Information Department statement read that people may now utilise the Home Department's "citizen portal" or the "Citizen First" mobile app to file complaints regarding mobile phone or automobile theft.

    Citizens can currently apply online for any infraction, however online FIR registration is not yet accessible. "The services of e-FIR will be relevant only in instances where the culprit is unknown and no bodily damage was done to the victim during the theft," according to the statement.

    Also Read | Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI, starting with RuPay, announces RBI Governor

    Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), stated that the government has already directed the state police to commence online FIR registration. "The state police chief will now have to launch it." This would assist minimise the number of physical trips to police stations for such complaints," he explained.

    According to top police officials, officers are being trained to deal with online FIRs, provide a FIR number to the complainant, and keep them updated on the status of the investigation. 

    "The appropriate police station would then give the complainant with the FIR number, the identity of the investigating officer, and the status of the investigation," a senior police official explained. The state government further said that if no action is taken on the e-FIR within five days of its filing, police officials will face disciplinary action.

    Also Read | Apple introduces passkeys for hassle-free logins, firm enters passwordless era

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch - gps

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment' - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    Hyderabad gangrape case Telangana HM blames advanced zamana ask parents to fulfil duty gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Telangana HM blames 'advanced zamana'; ask parents to fulfil duty

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam snt

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

    QS World University Ranking IIT Delhi rises by 11 places JNU Delhi University slip gcw

    QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch - gps

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during mass marriage; watch

    Watch Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids' skilled and synced workout wins hearts

    football uefa nations league Georgina Rodriguez gushes over Ronaldo ahead of Portugal clash against Czech Republic snt

    Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    PAK vs WI 2022, Pakistan vs West Indies/Windies, Multan ODI: Babar Azam scripts record with his 17th ODI century, surpasses Virat Kohli-ayh

    PAK vs WI 2022, Multan ODI: Azam scripts record with his 17th ODI century, surpasses Kohli

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment' - adt

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police push for 5 minors to be tried as adults for 'maximum punishment'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon