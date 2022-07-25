Want to know who is Anand Mahindra's 'start-up’ hero? Check out post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote: "He is my "Start-up" idol. What he's done requires far more energy and daring than simply launching a business—restarted he's and recreated his life...not once, but twice..."

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is recognised for tweets that spark thinking and initiate a dialogue. Today, he revealed his "start-up hero" to his Twitter followers. Anand Mahindra's start-up hero, Paramjeet Singh, who restarted and rebuilt his life not once, but twice. On July 25, the billionaire businessman tweeted a profile of Singh on Twitter and praised the 1984 riots survivor for having more passion and fortitude than merely founding a business.

    According to reports, until the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Paramjeet Singh was the sole distributor of Rasna, India's original energy drink. According to government estimates, over 2,800 Sikhs were killed in Delhi and 3,350 were killed nationally during the riots. However, according to independent sources, the death toll might be as high as 17,000 people. Indira Gandhi had authorised the Operation Blue Star military operation to safeguard the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, before her assassination. Riots erupted soon after the assassination.

    Singh grew up in a middle-class family in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. His father worked for the government. He formerly ran a huge godown in Lajpat Nagar with 7-8 auto rickshaws providing Rasna around Delhi. He was well-liked in all markets.

    During the 1984 riots, Singh lost his Rasna dealership, eight automobiles, and his whole godown. He attempted to cooperate with numerous food companies, but it did not work out. He then restarted his life by buying and operating a cab. Six years later, on his way back from Mussoorie, he was involved in a horrible accident and was in a coma for 13 days. When he awakened at a hospital in Dehradun, his knees, ribs, and one hand had all been crushed. Singh, who has also had a stroke, now works as an auto-rickshaw driver.

    While many praised Singh's fortitude, one Twitter user said, "Singh, who could create Rasna, is now obliged to drive an auto because of riots, this is not resilience.....this is a great loss for India." Another user said, "He deserves the proper support system in order to construct the next Rasna." 

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
