Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Ann Coulter, conservative commentator, known for her criticism of Indian-American politician Vivek Ramaswamy, has sparked controversy again with her comments on the recent deportation of Indian migrants from the United States. Coulter drew sharp reactions after she reshared a video of Indian nationals being expelled from the country.

She wrote, "Anybody named 'Vivek' on that plane?" The pointed remark was widely perceived as a dig at Ramaswamy, whom she had previously dismissed as unworthy of her vote solely due to his Indian heritage.

Ann Coulter vs Vivek Ramaswamy: Social media erupts

Ann Coulter's remarks triggered a firestorm online, with users condemning her statement. A user wrote, "I have a better idea – deport Elon. Or is it just non-white people you wish to deport?"

Another user commented, "I’m embarrassed that I once looked up to you. What a joke."

Ann Coulter once said: ‘I don’t support Vivek because he’s Indian’

Coulter has never shied away from stating her opposition to Ramaswamy, who vied for the Republican presidential nomination before ultimately throwing his support behind Donald Trump. She had previously declared, "I don't think I support Vivek because he’s Indian."

In response, Ramaswamy took a diplomatic stance, and said, "Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind."

US deports over 100 Indian migrants amid crackdown

A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Punjab’s Amritsar on February 5, carrying 104 Indian nationals expelled from the United States. Reports suggest these individuals had illegally entered the country and were sent back as part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown.

The deportation occurred just days ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Washington, where he was set to engage in wide-ranging discussions with Trump.

The move has sparked renewed debate on the US’s immigration policies and the treatment of migrants.

