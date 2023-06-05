Viral Video: Days after Odisha train crash, underage boy caught placing stones on railway track in Karnataka

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a viral video, an underage boy was caught while placing stones on a railway track in Karnataka, just days after the horrifying Odisha train crash.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

    Days after the horrifying Odisha train crash, which killed 275 people and injured more than 1,200, a video of a child placing stones on railway tracks in Karnataka has now gone viral on Twitter.

    In the video shared by a Twitter user named Arun Pudur, an underage kid was confronted by two people for placing several large stones on a railways track. The boy, who pleaded that this was the first time he was doing something like this, was then asked to remove the stones.

    Also read: Odisha train accident: 51 hours later, both Up and Down Railway lines restored (WATCH)

    "Shocking: Another #TrainAccident Averted. An underage boy was caught sabotaging the railway Track this time in #Karnataka. We have tens of thousands of Kms of railway tracks and forget adults now even kids are being used for sabotaging and causing deaths. This is a serious issue. Please look into this @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva," wrote the Twitter user in the caption of the now viral video.

    The video on Twitter was posted on Monday, just three days after a horrifying train crash in Balasore, Odisha, rocked the nation. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

    Meanwhile, to help families locate their kin affected by the triple train accident in Balasore, the railways, in coordination with the Odisha government, has prepared three online links with photos of those killed and lists of passengers admitted to different hospitals.

    Also read: Odisha train accident: Railway Board recommends CBI probe

    "In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about whereabouts of their relatives in the triple train accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of Odisha government has taken an initiative to locate them. The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using these following detail," the railways said in a statement.

    Additionally, it stated that the Railway Helpline number 139 is staffed 24/7 to connect family and relatives of travellers affected by this rail tragedy. Senior officials are working the helpline 139. Also available 24/7 is the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Helpline number 18003450061/1929.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
