Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: ‘Bilseri’ water bottle served to Baghpat DM triggers bulldozer action (WATCH)

    A District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat ordered a bulldozer operation after being served a fake Bisleri water bottle labeled 'Bilseri'. The incident uncovered a racket of counterfeit water bottles, leading to the seizure of thousands of bottles and legal action against the owner.

    Viral video Bilseri water bottle served to Uttar Pradesh Baghpat DM triggers bulldozer action watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, the District Magistrate (DM) of the area was given a 500 ml bottle labeled "Bilseri" (a fake water bottle of Bisleri) during a visit at a police post in the district, which led to a bulldozer operation that is purportedly over thousands of confiscated fake brand water bottles in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

    A video of the incident went viral among the netizens.

    The bottle that was placed in front of Baghpat DM Jitendra Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya startled them, according to the footage. The DM then picked up the bottle and gave it a thorough inspection, discovering that it was missing the necessary food license number. The DM immediately instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety to investigate the matter. 

    Also Read | Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

    After more research, it was discovered that Bhim Singh of Gauripur was operating an illicit godown out of his house and supplying fake water bottles to a number of stores in the area.

    With the intention of purposefully misleading the public, the authorities moved quickly to confiscate 2,663 bottles that were fraudulently labeled to resemble the real Bisleri packaging. The bottles bore green names such as "Bilseri," "Bisleri," and "Bislari."

    These bottles' samples were submitted for analysis, and a bulldozer was used on the spot to destroy the items that had been taken. In addition, the godown was closed for operating without a license, and the owner was facing legal action. In addition, the DM has urged people to report any instances of food goods that are not authentic.

    Also Read | 5 spectators die, over 100 hospitalised due to dehydration at IAF's Chennai airshow

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengalureans to reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 minutes soon says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav vkp

    'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

    Actor Siddique appears at TVM Commissioner's Office for questioning in rape case, redirected to control center dmn

    Actor Siddique appears at TVM Commissioner's Office for questioning in rape case, redirected to control center

    Kerala yet to get financial aid from Centre for Wayanad rehab, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Kerala yet to get financial aid from Centre for Wayanad rehab, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000 gcw

    Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests dmn

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

    Recent Stories

    Bengalureans to reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 minutes soon says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav vkp

    'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

    When is Dussehra 2024? Interesting facts about the festival RKK

    When is Dussehra 2024? Interesting facts about the festival

    Actor Siddique appears at TVM Commissioner's Office for questioning in rape case, redirected to control center dmn

    Actor Siddique appears at TVM Commissioner's Office for questioning in rape case, redirected to control center

    Israel foils major Hamas rocket barrage on October 7 anniversary, IDF says 'thwarted immediate threat' snt

    Israel foils major Hamas rocket barrage on October 7 anniversary, IDF says 'thwarted immediate threat'

    football Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan scr

    Serie A 2024-25: David de Gea's double penalty save inspires Fiorentina win 2-1 over AC Milan

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon