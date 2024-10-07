Viral video: ‘Bilseri’ water bottle served to Baghpat DM triggers bulldozer action (WATCH)

A District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat ordered a bulldozer operation after being served a fake Bisleri water bottle labeled 'Bilseri'. The incident uncovered a racket of counterfeit water bottles, leading to the seizure of thousands of bottles and legal action against the owner.

In a dramatic turn of events, the District Magistrate (DM) of the area was given a 500 ml bottle labeled "Bilseri" (a fake water bottle of Bisleri) during a visit at a police post in the district, which led to a bulldozer operation that is purportedly over thousands of confiscated fake brand water bottles in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

A video of the incident went viral among the netizens.

The bottle that was placed in front of Baghpat DM Jitendra Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya startled them, according to the footage. The DM then picked up the bottle and gave it a thorough inspection, discovering that it was missing the necessary food license number. The DM immediately instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety to investigate the matter.

After more research, it was discovered that Bhim Singh of Gauripur was operating an illicit godown out of his house and supplying fake water bottles to a number of stores in the area.

With the intention of purposefully misleading the public, the authorities moved quickly to confiscate 2,663 bottles that were fraudulently labeled to resemble the real Bisleri packaging. The bottles bore green names such as "Bilseri," "Bisleri," and "Bislari."

These bottles' samples were submitted for analysis, and a bulldozer was used on the spot to destroy the items that had been taken. In addition, the godown was closed for operating without a license, and the owner was facing legal action. In addition, the DM has urged people to report any instances of food goods that are not authentic.

