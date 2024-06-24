Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

    Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, posted a video on X showing a man using a "clever" method to protect himself from the rain. The post has gone viral, attracting many reactions.

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra is well-known for having an interesting social media presence. He frequently posts eye-catching images and videos that draw in his fans. Just in time for Mumbai's rainy season, he just shared a video on social media that demonstrated a man's creative way of remaining dry in the rain.

    Mahindra posted the video on X, commenting on the recent rains in Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "Finally, we’re seeing some consistent rain in Mumbai this monsoon. Not heavy enough for our liking, but it’s probably time to plan our ‘wardrobe for wetness.’ May be a good idea to think about a ‘wearable’ umbrella Clever…"

    In the video, a guy demonstrates how to connect and adjust two hangers to the umbrella handle to make it hands-free. He designed an umbrella he could wear and carry on his back. With this straightforward but efficient fix, he can stay dry and free his hands.

    Many people have responded to Mahindra's post, complimenting the man's inventiveness and thanking Mahindra for providing such an intriguing and practical concept.

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH) gcw

    Anand Mahindra's ability to draw attention to such brilliant concepts is still appreciated by his followers, who find his social media posts to be interesting and thought-provoking.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session AJR

    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July vkp

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru road gets smart traffic system from July 1 gcw

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway gets smart traffic system from July 1

    AgustaWestland scandal: Italian court's bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians shared with PM Modi - Report snt

    AgustaWestland scandal: 225-page bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians given to PM Modi in Italy - Report

    Hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs': PM Modi on Parliament 18th Lok Sabha session AJR

    'Hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs': PM Modi on Parliament 18th Lok Sabha session

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha dons red silk saree that costs 80K RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha dons red silk saree that costs 80K

    People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session AJR

    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July vkp

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru road gets smart traffic system from July 1 gcw

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway gets smart traffic system from July 1

    AgustaWestland scandal: Italian court's bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians shared with PM Modi - Report snt

    AgustaWestland scandal: 225-page bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians given to PM Modi in Italy - Report

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon