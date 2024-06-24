Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, posted a video on X showing a man using a "clever" method to protect himself from the rain. The post has gone viral, attracting many reactions.

Anand Mahindra is well-known for having an interesting social media presence. He frequently posts eye-catching images and videos that draw in his fans. Just in time for Mumbai's rainy season, he just shared a video on social media that demonstrated a man's creative way of remaining dry in the rain.

Mahindra posted the video on X, commenting on the recent rains in Mumbai. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "Finally, we’re seeing some consistent rain in Mumbai this monsoon. Not heavy enough for our liking, but it’s probably time to plan our ‘wardrobe for wetness.’ May be a good idea to think about a ‘wearable’ umbrella Clever…"

In the video, a guy demonstrates how to connect and adjust two hangers to the umbrella handle to make it hands-free. He designed an umbrella he could wear and carry on his back. With this straightforward but efficient fix, he can stay dry and free his hands.

Many people have responded to Mahindra's post, complimenting the man's inventiveness and thanking Mahindra for providing such an intriguing and practical concept.

Anand Mahindra's ability to draw attention to such brilliant concepts is still appreciated by his followers, who find his social media posts to be interesting and thought-provoking.

Latest Videos