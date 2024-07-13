Vikravandi Bypoll Result 2024: DMK's Anniyur Siva secures victory, MK Stalin distributes sweets (WATCH)

Counting of votes took place on Saturday, revealing a clear mandate for DMK's Anniyur Siva. The constituency, located in Villupuram district of North Tamil Nadu, is predominantly rural in nature.

In the recent Vikravandi Assembly bypoll held in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday (July 13) emerged victorious with Anniyur Siva securing a landslide victory with a margin of 67,757 votes. The bypoll, necessitated by the unfortunate demise of N Pugazhenthi, saw a total of 29 candidates vying for the assembly seat.

Counting of votes took place on Saturday, revealing a clear mandate for DMK's Anniyur Siva. The constituency, located in Villupuram district of North Tamil Nadu, is predominantly rural in nature.

By-election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers across 13 Assembly seats

Taking to X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Vikravandi people have realized that no matter how many lies they stitch together and weave a blanket, they can never hide the sun. May the joy of Anna Vidyalaya echo throughout Tamil Nadu!"

Following the announcement of the election results, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin was spotted distributing sweets among party workers at the DMK office in Chennai. The victory in Vikravandi consolidates DMK's position in the state assembly.

The bypoll attracted a diverse array of candidates, including Anbumani C from PMK, Abinaya K from NTK, and several independent candidates such as Dr Narendran AV, Siva P, and Vijaya S. The election saw an increase in the number of contestants compared to the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where 14 candidates contested for the same seat.

Arvind Kejriwal loses 8.5 kg, faces repeated blood sugar drops in jail, says AAP

Latest Videos