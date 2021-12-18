VHP has met 327 MPs, including those from Congress, AAP and TMC; Read why

Vishwa Hindu Parishad is on a mission, one that involves reaching out to all Members of Parliament and discussing issues related to Hindutva and nationalism

Vishwa Hindu Parishad is on a mission, one that involves reaching out to all Members of Parliament and discussing issues related to Hindutva and nationalism. Informing about the two-phase campaign, VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the right-wing organisation had met MPs cutting across the political spectrum to hold discussions on issues like forced religious conversions.

Giving details of the VHP campaign, Bansal said that in the first phase, the organisation was meeting Members of Parliament from the north, central, western and northeast India. In the second phase, which will be initiated during the Budget session, the VHP leaders will be meeting lawmakers from Odisha and south India states.

So far, the VHP has been able to reach out to 327 MPs, including elected representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal-United, Shiv Sena, National Conference, Trinamool Congress, CPI-M and the Aam Aadmi Party. The VHP also held discussions with some Muslim and Christian Members of Parliament as well.

Speaking of the issue of religious conversions, the VHP national spokesperson said that the central and state governments should enact a stringent law against any religious conversion obtained by allurement, fear or deception as this was against the religious freedoms granted by the Constitution and also against the dignity of the individual.

He further said that the tribal population, who abandon the faith of their ancestors and convert to another religion, should not receive reservation and other facilities provided to the Scheduled Tribes in the Constitution. At the same time, the VHP leader said, that during their interaction with MPs they sought the mobilisation of world opinion against the oppression of the minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The VHP leader claimed that consensus and convergence of opinions emerged during the interactions with MPs. Bansal informed that as part of their campaign before the onset of the Coronavirus the VHP had made three requests from the Narendra Modi government which were accepted and acted upon by the latter. These include:

1) Setting up a separate animal husbandry ministry, which was earlier a department as part of the Agriculture ministry and did not receive due attention.

2) Setting up a central commission for the protection and development of Cow and its progeny. Not only did the Centre accept this suggestion and form the 'Kamdhenu Ayog', but it also provided it with an initial budget of Rs 750 crore.

3) Not accepting Rohingyas as refugees in India, as they were involved in terrorist activities in their country.

Also Read: Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

Also Read: Goa Election 2022: The Others in an otherwise two-horse race