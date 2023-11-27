Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction

    Adani Group swiftly refuted the claims, asserting no direct or indirect participation in the collapsed tunnel's construction, managed by the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    The Adani Group has clarified on reports linking it to the tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand. A total of 41 workers have been trapped inside a portion of the Silkyara tunnel for the last 16 days. In a statement, the Adani Group said: "It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them." 

    "We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families," a spokesperson for the Adani Group said.

    There were speculations circulating on social media and in certain reports suggesting the possible involvement of the Adani Group as a stakeholder in the company responsible for constructing the Uttarakhand tunnel. Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy raised questions regarding the private company behind the tunnel's construction and its shareholders, explicitly asking if the Adani Group was among them. However, the Adani Group swiftly refuted these claims, stating that none of its subsidiaries has any direct or indirect participation in the construction of the tunnel.

    The Navayuga Engineering Company Limited is overseeing the construction of the tunnel, which suffered a partial collapse on November 12, trapping 41 workers. Adani Group clarified that it does not possess any shares or ownership in the company managing the tunnel's construction.

    In response to the rescue efforts, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced the initiation of manual horizontal digging alongside the ongoing top-down drilling to expedite the rescue of the trapped workers. This decision was made after encountering obstacles with the auger drill, leading to its entanglement in debris. The current focus is on vertical and manual horizontal drilling methods, with additional plans, including horizontal drilling from the Barkot end of the tunnel, actively underway.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Yogi Adityanath government once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    UP: Yogi Adityanath govt once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rat hole miners brought in manual drilling to begin soon gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rat-hole miners brought in, manual drilling to begin soon

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter rkn

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups vkp

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP' AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi attacks BRS, says 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship with BJP'

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life' RBA

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life'

    Palestines Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it avv

    Palestine’s Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..." SHG

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..."

    UP Yogi Adityanath government once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    UP: Yogi Adityanath govt once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    Formula 1 Unveils Exciting 24-Race Calendar for 2024 Season: New Venues, Strategic Shifts, and more osf

    Formula 1 unveils exciting 24-race calendar for 2024 Season: New venues, strategic shifts, and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon