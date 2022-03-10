Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lalkuan Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress's hopes lie on former CM Harish Rawat

    The key constituency of Lalkua will see former Uttarakhand Chief Miniter and Congress stalwart Harish Rawat battling it out with BJP's Prithvipal Singh Rawat and others.

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Lalkuan constituency drb
    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

    Lalkuan is one of the most important constituencies of Uttarakhand, given the fact that former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is contesting from this seat. Soon after the exit polls, the Congress stalwart claimed that the party will be able to get the magic number of 36, despite the fact that none of the exit polls surveys has predicted any political party crossing the halfway mark.

    Rawat will be contesting against BJP's Dr Mohan Singh Bisht. AAP’s Chandra Sekhar Pandey and BSP’s Prithvipal Singh Rawat are also among the total 13 candidates who have locked horns from this seat.

    

    Issues such as unemployment and the development of the region have been raised by Rawat. He has also promised of enhancing the connectivity of the region with other places if he is brought to power. As for BJP, other than overall development, Uniform Civil Code and anti-religious conversion law are what they have promised the voters.

    

    In the previous election of 2017, Lalkuan saw a total of 1,11,965 voters cast their mandate. The election was won by BJP’s Naveen Chandra Dumka who gained a 55.65 per cent vote share while Congress’s Harish Chandra Durgapal could manage only 21.59 per cent. According to statistics provided by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the 2022 assembly elections is 70.83%.

