Lalkuan Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress's hopes lie on former CM Harish Rawat

The key constituency of Lalkua will see former Uttarakhand Chief Miniter and Congress stalwart Harish Rawat battling it out with BJP's Prithvipal Singh Rawat and others.

Lalkuan is one of the most important constituencies of Uttarakhand, given the fact that former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is contesting from this seat. Soon after the exit polls, the Congress stalwart claimed that the party will be able to get the magic number of 36, despite the fact that none of the exit polls surveys has predicted any political party crossing the halfway mark.

Rawat will be contesting against BJP's Dr Mohan Singh Bisht. AAP’s Chandra Sekhar Pandey and BSP’s Prithvipal Singh Rawat are also among the total 13 candidates who have locked horns from this seat.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will BJP manage to remain in power?

Issues such as unemployment and the development of the region have been raised by Rawat. He has also promised of enhancing the connectivity of the region with other places if he is brought to power. As for BJP, other than overall development, Uniform Civil Code and anti-religious conversion law are what they have promised the voters.

ALSO READ: Khatima, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami?

In the previous election of 2017, Lalkuan saw a total of 1,11,965 voters cast their mandate. The election was won by BJP’s Naveen Chandra Dumka who gained a 55.65 per cent vote share while Congress’s Harish Chandra Durgapal could manage only 21.59 per cent. According to statistics provided by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout for the 2022 assembly elections is 70.83%.