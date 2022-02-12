  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: ‘India is One’, says PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's ‘India is union of states' remark

    The Prime Minister possibly referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comment that India is a 'union of states.'

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: India is One, says PM Modi over Rahul Gandhi's India is union of states remark
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rudrapur, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that those who don't believe in India as one nation have come to Uttarakhand to destroy the state, in a possible reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark about the 'union of states'. 

    Addressing a rally in Rudrapur, PM Modi said, "India is one, this country is one." He added the reason why a young man from the hills of Uttarakhand also serves the country in Kerala. However, the Congress party claims that India is not a nation. People who insult nationalism and our martyrs have come here to destroy the state.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unlike Congress, has faith in Uttarakhand, PM Modi said. He added that this is the land of our sages, and BJP promised in their manifesto that they would do everything in their power to keep it safe.

    PM Modi comments came on the final day of the state's assembly elections campaigning, scheduled in a single phase, on February 14. Counting the votes for all 70 Assembly seats will be done on March 10. 

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi commented 'union of states' while speaking in the Lok Sabha on February 2. The Congress leader accused the Central government of running India like a kingdom. Gandhi said the Indian Constitution refers to India as a union of states rather than a nation. In India, one cannot rule over the people of a state. Languages and cultures cannot be suppressed.

    While the speech drew criticism from central ministers and BJP leaders, Gandhi received support from several quarters, including Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, the Congress party's grand old ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

    Also Read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is ‘govt of family, by family, for family’, PM Modi

    Also Read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP's 'Drishti Patra 2022' promises jobs, increased pension and more

    Also Read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in state if BJP retains power

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is govt of the family, by the family, for the family, PM Modi-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is ‘govt of family, by family, for family’, PM Modi

    Karnataka hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress for students to promote equality-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress for students to promote equality

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise - ADT

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashes out at Uttarakhand CM over UCC promise

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83-dnm

    Billionaire industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

    Kerala tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg - ADT

    Kerala's tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg

    Recent Stories

    Want to learn how to make a tomato jam Here is Anushka Sharma sharing teaching you how to make one watch drb

    Want to learn how to make a tomato jam? Here’s Anushka Sharma teaching you to make one; watch

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Check out these quotes, messages, wishes and WhatsApp, Facebook greetings drb

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Check out these quotes, messages, wishes and WhatsApp, Facebook greetings

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is govt of the family, by the family, for the family, PM Modi-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: For dynasts, democracy mantra is ‘govt of family, by family, for family’, PM Modi

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Aala re aala! Mumbai Indians' fans go berserk over Ishan Kishan's return

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon