Harish Rawat confident of winning polls, says will ask Sonia Gandhi to decide CM face

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat stated on Saturday that the Congress party will form the state government and that he will ask Sonia Gandhi to make a decision on the chief ministerial nominee. "The Congress party will establish the government in Uttarakhand," the senior Congress leader told reporters. He further said, "People have voted in favour of growth. This development (voting) has benefited Congress. The BJP is nervous and concerned as a result of this. It seems apparent that the BJP would lose the state elections."

"We will ask our party president, Sonia Gandhi, to choose the CM. Our chief minister will be the one who the people desire," Rawat continued.

Rawat had previously stated that no one in Congress objected to his selection as the party's chief ministerial candidate. He also stated to a television station that he would "either be chief minister or remain at home." Former Uttarakhand Congress head Pritam Singh responded to Rawat's comments by saying that the choice of the chief minister is the prerogative of the party's high command, and its decision will be recognised by everybody.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Rawat expressed his disgust with the factionalism in the state unit, stating that the thought had crossed his mind that "it is time to relax." Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a well-known Congress problem solver and is largely considered as the party's face for the Uttarakhand elections.

Uttarakhand conducted assembly elections on February 14 to elect 70 members to its parliament. According to the Election Commission, voter turnout was 65.37 per cent. On March 10, the counting will take place.

