Uttar Pradesh youth to become job creators: CM Yogi’s revolutionary entrepreneur scheme

CM Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign' on Uttar Pradesh Day, providing interest-free and collateral-free loans to one lakh youth annually. 

Uttar Pradesh youth to become job creators CM Yogis revolutionary entrepreneur scheme
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 9:33 AM IST

Although the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are still two years away, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a masterstroke to financially empower the youth of UP. On 24th January, on Uttar Pradesh Day, CM Yogi will launch the country’s largest ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign’. Under this initiative, one lakh youths will be employed each year, and over the next ten years, ten lakh youths will receive employment opportunities. A unique feature of this scheme is that young people will be provided with interest-free and collateral-free loans to start their businesses.

CM Yogi has mentioned several times in his speeches that the youth of UP will not be job seekers but job creators. Under this initiative, the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign’ will be launched on Uttar Pradesh Day, and 25,000 beneficiaries will be provided loans. The campaign will offer interest-free loans to help youth start their businesses. Detailed information about the scheme is available on https://msme.up.gov.in, where 400 project reports and approximately 600 business ideas are also available in various formats. Only online applications will be accepted for availing of the scheme.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department, mentioned that according to CM Yogi's vision, this scheme is set to be a milestone in the development of the state. It will also play a significant role in making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

How to avail the benefits of the scheme

Under the campaign, youth who are skilled, have passed at least 8th grade, and are between the ages of 21 and 40 can apply for the interest-free, collateral-free loan on https://msme.up.gov.in. These applications will be sent to banks for online loan approval and distribution. Banks will provide the necessary details, such as the interest component, margin money, and guarantee fees, online. Beneficiaries will be notified at every stage through SMS.

From Idea to Guidance

The MSME department has developed a portal that not only offers nearly 400 project reports for free but also provides 600 business ideas. Additionally, videos and expert guidance on the establishment and operation of various projects are available. All these facilities can be accessed and benefited from with just one click on the portal.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

Constitution of Bharat insulted TN Governor boycotts annual address after national anthem row erupts snt

'Brazen disrespect to Constitution, nation anthem': TN Governor walks out of Assembly, boycotts annual address

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh shk

India's textile market to hit Rs 25.73 lakh cr by 2030, create 60 million jobs: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

IC 814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH) snt

IC-814 hero Captain Devi Sharan retires after 40 years, reflects on lessons from 1999 hijacking (WATCH)

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update low temperatures persist check 7 day forecast inside gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Low temperatures persist | Check 7-day forecast inside

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank Share Price Target: What's next after Q3 Financial update? NTI

HDFC Bank Share Price Target: What’s next after Q3 financial update?

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon