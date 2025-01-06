Uttar Pradesh youth to become job creators: CM Yogi’s revolutionary entrepreneur scheme

Although the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are still two years away, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a masterstroke to financially empower the youth of UP. On 24th January, on Uttar Pradesh Day, CM Yogi will launch the country’s largest ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign’. Under this initiative, one lakh youths will be employed each year, and over the next ten years, ten lakh youths will receive employment opportunities. A unique feature of this scheme is that young people will be provided with interest-free and collateral-free loans to start their businesses.

CM Yogi has mentioned several times in his speeches that the youth of UP will not be job seekers but job creators. Under this initiative, the ‘Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign’ will be launched on Uttar Pradesh Day, and 25,000 beneficiaries will be provided loans. The campaign will offer interest-free loans to help youth start their businesses. Detailed information about the scheme is available on https://msme.up.gov.in, where 400 project reports and approximately 600 business ideas are also available in various formats. Only online applications will be accepted for availing of the scheme.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department, mentioned that according to CM Yogi's vision, this scheme is set to be a milestone in the development of the state. It will also play a significant role in making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.

How to avail the benefits of the scheme

Under the campaign, youth who are skilled, have passed at least 8th grade, and are between the ages of 21 and 40 can apply for the interest-free, collateral-free loan on https://msme.up.gov.in. These applications will be sent to banks for online loan approval and distribution. Banks will provide the necessary details, such as the interest component, margin money, and guarantee fees, online. Beneficiaries will be notified at every stage through SMS.

From Idea to Guidance

The MSME department has developed a portal that not only offers nearly 400 project reports for free but also provides 600 business ideas. Additionally, videos and expert guidance on the establishment and operation of various projects are available. All these facilities can be accessed and benefited from with just one click on the portal.

