Uttar Pradesh to enhance railway signage and train operations for Mauni Amavasya pilgrims

Following successful Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti celebrations, the Yogi government is now fully focused on preparations for Mauni Amavasya on January 29th. Chief Secretary and DGP conducted a review, emphasizing enhanced arrangements and facilities for the anticipated large crowds and potential visit by the Prime Minister.

After the successful completion of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the Yogi government has now shifted its complete focus to the preparations for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29. To strengthen the arrangements, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a visit to the Mahakumbh area on Thursday. During their visit, they chaired a high-level review meeting at the ICCC auditorium.

The Chief Secretary noted that the arrangements and facilities during the previous festivals were commendable but emphasized the need for further refinement. He stated that preparations must also account for the anticipated visit of the Prime Minister to the Mahakumbh, along with a possible cabinet meeting. He instructed that all preparations should be completed promptly and directed that sector magistrates, police, and officers from all departments ensure their presence in all sectors.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals were conducted safely and successfully. Now, the focus must shift to preparations for the major festival of Mauni Amavasya. He noted that the arrangements and facilities during the past two festivals have been commendable but require further fine-tuning. He highlighted that after 144 years, Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti were celebrated together, offering a unique opportunity for a dress rehearsal ahead of Mauni Amavasya.

Addressing the facilities provided by the Railways, he suggested improving the signage directing devotees to railway stations. The signage should clearly indicate which station devotees need to go to and provide visible information about the availability of trains to their destinations. Key details about trains and stations should be displayed on digital screens, along with the distance to Sangam for the convenience of visitors. Railways must ensure that passengers departing from a station can return via the same station.

He further directed that train operations on Mauni Amavasya should begin early in the morning, even if it requires reducing the number of normal trains for that day. DGP Prashant Kumar added that the running status of trains must be displayed at prominent locations in the city, and under no circumstances should train platforms be changed. These measures aim to streamline the travel experience for devotees and ensure their convenience.



While reviewing the facilities in the fair area, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need for seamless telecom services during major bathing festivals and the Amrit Snan. He stated that the telecom infrastructure in the fair area is robust, and under no circumstances should devotees face issues with phone connectivity.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Transport Department to ensure the operation of additional buses from Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees, with special focus on running regular services to Ayodhya. He stressed the importance of clear communication to prevent crowds from gathering at closed stations and directed the department to establish systems that help devotees easily identify where they can board their buses.

Reviewing the preparations by the PWD, he directed that sturdy iron railings must be installed along all pontoon bridges without any gaps to ensure safety. He also instructed that additional signage be put in place to further assist devotees and enhance their experience.

Regarding cleanliness, the Chief Secretary directed that there should be adequate number of toilets and urinals at Sangam Nose. There should be no complaint of overflow anywhere. Also, VIP toilets should be provided in the Akhara area. He said that all 1.5 lakh toilets should be installed by January 20.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring drinking water facilities across all public and private institutions within the fair area. He directed that tap connections be provided on a priority basis, ensuring sufficient water availability in all establishments, including Judges Colony and Media Colony. Additionally, he instructed the Irrigation Department to monitor and maintain the water level and purity at the ghats.



During the review of security arrangements, the Chief Secretary and DGP provided necessary guidelines. The Chief Secretary stressed the need for an adequate police presence at all locations, including the fair area, and directed that police personnel must report to duty on time to ensure seamless security measures.

Latest Videos