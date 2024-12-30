Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man set "2024" on fire using petrol on National Highway-2 for an Instagram reel, sparking outrage online. Identified as Sheikh Bilal, he was arrested by police for endangering public safety. A similar stunt was reported earlier in Meerut.

In a shocking quest for social media fame, a young man was arrested after setting a road on fire to create dramatic content for an Instagram reel. The incident, which took place on National Highway-2 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, involved Sheikh Bilal, who poured petrol to write '2024' on the road before setting it ablaze.

In the viral video, Sheikh Bilal can be seen leaning against a Mahindra Thar while setting the fire. The flaming '2024' written on the road immediately caught attention on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. Many users criticized the act as dangerous and irresponsible, as it risked public safety and violated several laws.

"This man named Sheikh Bilal stood in front of a Thar vehicle on National Highway-2 and poured petrol on the highway in Fatehpur, UP, and set the road on fire."

"On receiving information in the case, the Kotwali police station arrested the accused and took necessary legal action."

After the video gained traction online, the Fatehpur Police registered a case against Bilal and arrested him. The police confirmed that the stunt was carried out using petrol and informed that legal action had been taken. The young man was presented before the court following his arrest.

This isn’t the first time such reckless behaviour has surfaced on social media. A similar incident was reported in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a few days ago. A youth named Intjar Ali filled the top of his Mahindra Thar with soil and drove at high speed, creating a dust storm on the road. This act endangered road users and caused significant inconvenience to other motorists.

Social media users have expressed anger over such irresponsible acts, calling for stricter laws against those who endanger public safety for fleeting online fame. "People are ready to do anything for likes and views," one user commented.

