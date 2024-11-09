Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches by-election campaign, targets SP, Congress

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched his by-election campaign, targeting the Samajwadi Party and Congress. He stressed communal harmony, criticized SP’s governance, highlighted development in agriculture, infrastructure, and recruitment, and urged voters to support NDA candidates Mithilesh Pal, Ramveer Singh Thakur, and Sanjeev Sharma.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his campaign for the state’s assembly by-elections with rallies in support of NDA candidate Mithilesh Pal in Mirapur, and BJP candidates in Kundarki and Ghaziabad.

In Mirapur, CM Yogi made a bold statement against the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying, “Jahan dikhe Sapayi, wahan bitiya ghabrayi” (Wherever SP is seen, daughters feel afraid). He criticized the SP for fostering an environment of fear and lawlessness, highlighting past incidents and accusing the party of undermining public safety.



Yogi took a strong stance against Congress and SP’s alliance, emphasizing that their partnership was weakening. He urged voters to back the NDA to ensure the defeat of these “undesirable” forces. "Congress and SP, once boasting of unity, are now parting ways," Yogi remarked, citing the growing tension between the two parties.

In Kundarki, the CM highlighted the importance of communal harmony, stressing that festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Eid should be celebrated peacefully. “Harmony requires both sides; if Holi and Diwali are celebrated with joy, then there will be no issue with Eid either,” Yogi remarked, promoting unity among different communities.

Addressing the situation in Ghaziabad, Yogi took a jab at the SP’s opposition to the government’s initiatives, including the rescheduling of the election date. He questioned why the SP opposed changes made by constitutional bodies when adjustments were often made for Islamic festivals. He also praised the BJP’s governance, pointing out how the party had tackled issues like migration and lawlessness, which plagued Western UP under SP rule.



The CM also underscored the development progress in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting improvements in sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and employment. He lauded the work done for sugarcane farmers and the revival of the brass industry in Moradabad. He emphasized the government's focus on merit-based recruitment, with 20% of police positions reserved for women, as part of the push to provide opportunities for youth across the state.

Yogi wrapped up his speeches by urging people to vote for the NDA candidates—Mithilesh Pal in Mirapur, Ramveer Singh Thakur in Kundarki, and Sanjeev Sharma in Ghaziabad—to ensure continued development and security.

