Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs Navratri festivities to promote Mission Shakti, women's safety

    As part of the festivities, the state's flagship campaign, "Mission Shakti," which promotes the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women and girls, will be prominently featured throughout the event.

    The Culture Department has initiated preparations for the grand Navratri celebrations across Uttar Pradesh on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A series of cultural programs will be organized at Devi temples and Shaktipeeths across the state during the festival to be held from October 3 to 12. As part of the festivities, the state's flagship campaign, "Mission Shakti," which promotes the safety, dignity, and empowerment of women and girls, will be prominently featured throughout the event.

    Principal Secretary of the Culture Department, Mukesh Meshram, said, "During Sharadiya Navratri, from October 3 to October 12, women and girls will actively participate in the ceremonies at the Devi temples and Shaktipeeths. In addition, extensive awareness campaigns will be launched to promote government policies for women's safety."

    CM Yogi Adityanath visits Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, reviews Navratri preparations, Vindhya Corridor works

    He added, "On the occasion of Ashtami and Navami, Ramayan Paath will be held at major Shaktipeeth temples, aimed at fostering social and national values and engaging the broader public. Similar to last year, district, tehsil, and block-level committees will be formed in each district to oversee the smooth execution of these events. "

    He stated that all District Magistrates will form committees under their leadership to select local folk artistes, Bhajan Mandalis, and Kirtan Mandalis for the chosen Devi temples and Shakti Peeths in their districts. This process will be coordinated by the Culture Department in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Department. 

    All programs will be organized with active public participation, aligning with the objectives of "Mission Shakti." Local artistes can also be selected from the e-directory provided by the Culture Department.

    Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram has instructed all District Magistrates to ensure timely arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, security, sound, lighting, and carpeting at every cultural program venue. Additionally, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) must be secured from the appropriate authorities for all venues.

    Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Mirzapur 

    He added, "While selecting significant Devi temples and Shakti Peeths, details such as the address, photographs, GPS location of the venue, and the contact information of the temple manager and artists (including their name, address, and mobile number) should be submitted to the Culture Department. To ensure the successful execution of the program, the Assistant Director of the Culture Department, Reenu Rangbharati, has been appointed as the nodal officer."

