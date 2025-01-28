Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a significant surge in tourism in 2024, attracting approximately 17 crore visitors, including a substantial increase in international travelers. Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj contributed significantly to this growth, with Agra remaining a top choice for foreign tourists.

Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a popular global destination under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The latest data from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department reveals that in 2024, the state witnessed an impressive increase of approximately 17 crore tourists compared to 2023.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh’s charm has drawn greater attention from both domestic and international travellers, with the number of foreign tourists rising by around 7 lakh in a single year.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the vast potential for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, and highlighting

the government's relentless efforts to unlock this potential.

Since 2022, the state has consistently been the top choice for domestic tourists, with a strong focus on enhancing its appeal to international travelers.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh welcomed 64,90,76,213 tourists in 2024, compared to 48,01,27,191 in 2023, reflecting an impressive growth of 16,89,49,022. Foreign tourists arrivals rose from 16,01,503 in 2023 to 22,69,067 in 2024, registering an increase of 6,67,564.

Ayodhya emerged as a key driver of this growth, especially after the seating of Shri Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In 2024, Ayodhya saw an influx of 16,44,19,522 visitors, a sharp rise from 5,75,70,896 in 2023, reflecting a staggering increase of 10,68,48,626.

Similarly, Varanasi recorded 11,00,97,743 visitors in 2024 compared to 10,18,67,618 in 2023, an increase of 82,30,125. Mathura saw 9,00,81,788 visitors in 2024, up from 7,79,27,299 in 2023, marking an increase of 1,21,54,489. Prayagraj also recorded growth, with 5,12,62,806 visitors in 2024 compared to 5,06,71,622 in 2023, an increase of 5,91,184.

Agra remained the top destination for international tourists in 2024, welcoming 1,77,75,561 visitors, including 14,65,814 foreign tourists. Varanasi attracted 11,00,97,743 visitors, of which 3,09,932 were from overseas. Kushinagar drew 22,42,913 visitors, including 2,51,251 international tourists. Mathura hosted 9,00,81,788 visitors, with 1,36,079 being foreign tourists, while Ayodhya saw 16,44,19,522 visitors, including 26,048 from abroad.

