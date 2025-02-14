US visa renewal policy change may mean longer wait times for Indians. Here's why

US has reverted to pre-COVID visa renewal rules, reducing dropbox eligibility from 48 to 12 months, leading to longer wait times for Indian applicants, further straining US-India travel and tourism.

Many Indian travelers renewing their US visas may now face extended waiting periods as the United States has reverted to its pre-COVID policy. The rule, which previously allowed travelers to renew the same class of visa without an interview if it had expired within the last 48 months, has now been reduced to just 12 months.

Impact of policy change

In November 2022, when the wait time for B1/B2 (business and tourism) visa interviews had crossed 999 days in India, the US government had temporarily extended the drop-box eligibility from 12 to 48 months.

The move had significantly reduced waiting times, bringing them down to around:

440+ days in Delhi & Mumbai

436 days in Chennai

429 days in Hyderabad

415 days in Kolkata

With the return to the 12-month eligibility rule, more applicants will now require interviews, potentially increasing wait times again.

Also read: Donald Trump's mugshot displayed in Oval Office, spotted during PM Modi's visit

Concerns from travel industry

Travel industry experts have expressed concerns over the sudden implementation of the policy, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). Anil Kalsi, Vice President of the Travel Agents Federation of India, noted:

“This makes travel difficult for people who were banking on renewal. A lot of people have been caught unaware as there are no interview dates available without long wait times. Some time should have been provided before implementing the change.”

Visa waiver eligibility checklist

Certain repeat travelers may still renew their visas without an interview under specific conditions. According to a US government website, applicants must:

Be a citizen or lawful resident of India or Bhutan

Have a previous US visa in the same class

Hold a prior visa in the same class that is still valid or expired within the last 12 months

Have received their most recent visa on or after their 14th birthday

This waiver applies to most applicants except those aged 14 years or younger, and those aged 80 and above.

Also read: Trump's call to Putin shakes up US bulwark on Ukraine

Growing India-US travel demand

Despite the policy shift, travel between India and the US has been booming post-COVID. India is now the second-largest source of international visitors to the US, after the UK. A record-breaking number of Indian travelers visited the US in 2023, surpassing 1.76 million, a figure higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 record of 1.47 million, a TOI report says.

However, the travel industry believes that visa processing delays and limited direct flight options—due to US airlines avoiding Russian airspace — continue to hinder the full potential of India-US travel.

Latest Videos