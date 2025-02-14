US visa renewal policy change may mean longer wait times for Indians. Here's why
US has reverted to pre-COVID visa renewal rules, reducing dropbox eligibility from 48 to 12 months, leading to longer wait times for Indian applicants, further straining US-India travel and tourism.
Many Indian travelers renewing their US visas may now face extended waiting periods as the United States has reverted to its pre-COVID policy. The rule, which previously allowed travelers to renew the same class of visa without an interview if it had expired within the last 48 months, has now been reduced to just 12 months.
Impact of policy change
In November 2022, when the wait time for B1/B2 (business and tourism) visa interviews had crossed 999 days in India, the US government had temporarily extended the drop-box eligibility from 12 to 48 months.
The move had significantly reduced waiting times, bringing them down to around:
- 440+ days in Delhi & Mumbai
- 436 days in Chennai
- 429 days in Hyderabad
- 415 days in Kolkata
With the return to the 12-month eligibility rule, more applicants will now require interviews, potentially increasing wait times again.
Concerns from travel industry
Travel industry experts have expressed concerns over the sudden implementation of the policy, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). Anil Kalsi, Vice President of the Travel Agents Federation of India, noted:
“This makes travel difficult for people who were banking on renewal. A lot of people have been caught unaware as there are no interview dates available without long wait times. Some time should have been provided before implementing the change.”
Visa waiver eligibility checklist
Certain repeat travelers may still renew their visas without an interview under specific conditions. According to a US government website, applicants must:
- Be a citizen or lawful resident of India or Bhutan
- Have a previous US visa in the same class
- Hold a prior visa in the same class that is still valid or expired within the last 12 months
- Have received their most recent visa on or after their 14th birthday
This waiver applies to most applicants except those aged 14 years or younger, and those aged 80 and above.
Growing India-US travel demand
Despite the policy shift, travel between India and the US has been booming post-COVID. India is now the second-largest source of international visitors to the US, after the UK. A record-breaking number of Indian travelers visited the US in 2023, surpassing 1.76 million, a figure higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 record of 1.47 million, a TOI report says.
However, the travel industry believes that visa processing delays and limited direct flight options—due to US airlines avoiding Russian airspace — continue to hinder the full potential of India-US travel.