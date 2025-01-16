US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17: Tejasvi Surya lauds 'rockstar' EAM Jaishankar (WATCH)

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his efforts in establishing the US Consulate in Bengaluru. Surya presented Jaishankar with Mysore Pak and praised him as a "rockstar." The consulate opens on January 17, with full visa services in six months.

The much-awaited US Consulate will officially open in Bengaluru on January 17, marking a significant milestone for the city. To express his gratitude for this development, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya recently met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at his office in Delhi, where he thanked him for his efforts and presented him with a traditional Mysore Pak.

In a video shared on his X account, Tejasvi Surya praised Jaishankar as a "rockstar" and thanked him on behalf of the people of Bengaluru. He acknowledged the key role played by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar in making this consulate a reality. "Without your efforts and the leadership of PM Modi, this consulate would not have been possible," Tejasvi said in the video.

Jaishankar, who accepted the sweet gesture with a smile, shared his excitement about the opening of the consulate. "I have a deep emotional connection with Bengaluru and its people," Jaishankar expressed. "I am thrilled to be part of the inauguration, as this has been a long-standing demand of the people of Bengaluru. This development was discussed during PM Modi's visit to the US in 2023.

The opening of the US Consulate in Bengaluru has been a long-standing demand from the people of the city. For years, those seeking US visas had to travel to cities like Hyderabad and Chennai for visa processing. Tejasvi Surya, who has been actively pushing for this change since taking office as MP, is now seeing his efforts bear fruit.

The consulate office will officially begin operations on January 17 at the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road. Initially, it will handle trade and commercial activities, with full-fledged visa processing and services expected to begin within six months. In the interim, visa services will continue to be available in other cities such as Chennai.



US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, is expected to dedicate the consulate office during the inauguration. The opening of this consulate marks a new chapter for Bengaluru residents who can now enjoy easier access to US visa services, a move that has been eagerly anticipated for years.

The consulate will also start providing visa services in the city within the next six months. For now, the consulate’s office at the Marriott will facilitate commercial and trade-related services, and the visa processing services will be available at other designated centres like Chennai until full services are established in Bengaluru.

