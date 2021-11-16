  • Facebook
    US CDC issues ‘level one’ health advisory for Americans coming to India

    The CDC has determined that if a tourist is completely vaccinated, the likelihood of catching the virus and experiencing severe symptoms is reduced.

    US CDC issues level one advisory for india gcw
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has issued a 'Level One' COVID-19 warning for Americans travelling to India, stating that the chance of catching the virus and having severe symptoms may be reduced if wholly vaccinated. Pakistan has also received a travel health advisory.  The US State Department, on the other hand, issued level two and three travel advisories for India and Pakistan. While citizens are urged to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence, those travelling to India should exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism.

    In its 'Level One' health travel warning, the CDC stated, "Your risk of getting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be decreased if you are completely vaccinated with an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorised vaccine." The State Department advised US citizens not to go to Jammu and Kashmir due to terrorism and civil instability and within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border due to the possibility of military confrontation in its recommendation for India. It noted that Indian officials had reported rape as one of the fastest rising crimes in the country, and violent crimes, such as sexual assault, have happened in tourist areas and elsewhere.

    Also Read | Britain becomes first country to approve Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment pill

    Due to terrorism and kidnapping, the department advised US citizens not to travel to Balochistan province, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. It further added that terrorist organisations continue to plot assaults in Pakistan. The local history of terrorism and continued ideological ambitions for violence by extremist forces have resulted in indiscriminate assaults on civilian, military, and police targets.

    "Terrorists may strike with little or no notice, targeting transportation hubs, marketplaces, retail malls, military sites, airports, universities, tourist destinations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government buildings," the report stated. Terrorists have previously targeted US diplomats and diplomatic buildings, according to the Pakistan alert.

    Also Read | Pfizer announces its antiviral pill highly effective, cuts risk of severe COVID by 89%

