    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger

    Over half a dozen Naxals entered Parmanand Tuddu's house late at night, dragged him out and slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon

    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger
    Team Newsable
    Munger, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 11:31 AM IST
    Parmanand Tuddu, the new chief of the Azimganj panchayat of Bihar's Munger district, was killed by Naxalites even before he could take an oath of service for disobeying their diktat. The Naxals slit Parmanand's throat with a sharp-edged weapon. 

    According to the slain Panchayat chief's son Abhishek, the Naxals eliminated his father because he did not feed them Khassi (goat) meat upon his victory in the election. Parmanand was elected as mukhiya (chief) of Azimpur panchayat in the recently held 11-phase election to the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions. 

    Abhishek said over half a dozen Naxals entered their house late at night, dragged his father out and slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. Parmanand was to take oath on December 30. The Naxals shouted slogans before fleeing into the nearby forest, eyewitnesses said.

    However, there are other versions emerging on the reasons why Parmanand was killed. One version suggests that Paramanand found himself in the crosshairs of Naxals after he ignored their warnings and filed his nomination for the election. Another version suggests that outlaws favoured another candidate in the election and were angered by Parmanand's victory.

    Meanwhile, villagers noted that Parmanand was popular among the local people for carrying out development work in the panchayat under the Dharhara block in the district. A search operation has been launched to nab the outlaws responsible for the act. 

