    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites 'personal reasons'

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. His resignation letter has reportedly been submitted to the President of India, but sources from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) indicated that it has not yet been accepted.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. However, sources from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) reported that his resignation has not yet been accepted. He has handed over the resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. Soni has stepped down from his position, nearly five years before his term was scheduled to conclude in 2029. He, who initially joined the Commission as a Member in 2017, assumed the role of Chairperson on May 16, 2023, becoming the 31st person to hold the position, following Pradip Kumar Joshi's tenure.

    The development comes after the UPSC has taken stern action against IAS officer Puja  Khedkar, filing a criminal complaint and initiating measures to bar her from future examinations, following allegations that she falsified her identity to illegitimately gain additional attempts in the civil services exam, exceeding the permissible limit.  

    Who is Manoj Soni?

    Before joining the UPSC, Soni had a distinguished academic career, serving three terms as Vice-Chancellor. His leadership roles included two consecutive terms at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Gujarat from 2009 to 2015 and a previous term at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from 2005 to 2008.

    When Soni assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor at The Maharaja Sayajirao University, he made history as the youngest Vice-Chancellor in India at the time. A renowned political scientist specialising in international relations, Soni had an illustrious teaching career at Sardar Patel University, spanning over two decades, except for his tenure as Vice-Chancellor at two esteemed institutions.
     

     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
