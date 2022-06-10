UP: Wife complains of physical assault by husband who inserted a bottle into her private part

The victim claims her husband has been misbehaving since their marriage as he did not receive the desired dowry from her family.

An instance of a husband's brutality to his wife has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The woman alleged that her husband inserted a bottle into her private part. The victim claims her husband has been misbehaving ever since their marriage as he did not receive the desired dowry from her family.

The woman has filed a case against her husband's brutality at Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly. The victim has written a letter to the SSP office requesting to take strict action against him. The woman has been married for four years, as per the police.

The victim told police that she married on July 8, 2018, and her family members had provided dowry based on their financial condition. In contrast, her spouse and in-laws demanded Rs 1 lakh soon after the wedding ceremony. Her in-laws began to attack her when she refused. Adding that when she complained to her husband regarding the in-laws' assault, her husband too misbehaved with her.

As per the victim, her husband mistreated her and happily watched her cry and scream in pain. Additionally, her husband inserted a bottle into her private part. The following day, her in-laws forced her to leave the house. As per local reports, her in-laws said, "If you wish to live in this house, bring us Rs 1 lakh." After landing at her maternal uncle's house, the victim's parents convinced the in-laws and asked them to take her home. Post reaching home, the victim's husband continue to harass her.

The woman claimed that her in-laws were acceptable after confirming her pregnancy for a few months; however, the torture resumed after the child's birth. The victim claims that her husband is also involved in an extramarital affair and wishes to get a divorce.

As of now, the SSP has ordered an investigation into the matter, and future action will be taken based on the investigation findings.

Also Read: Hyderabad gangrape case: AIMIM MLA's son named as sixth accused

Also Read: Hyderabad gangrape case: 'Ample evidence' found despite car being washed, claim police

Also Read: Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’