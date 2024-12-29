UP to be a major hub of the pharma industry: CM Yogi

UP is making significant strides towards becoming a $1 trillion economy. As part of this vision, developing a bulk drug pharma park in the Lalitpur district of the Bundelkhand region has gained momentum. 

First Published Dec 29, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides towards becoming a $1 trillion economy. As part of this vision, the development of a bulk drug pharma park in the Lalitpur district of the Bundelkhand region has gained momentum. 

To facilitate the project, the state government has allocated approximately 1,500 acres of land, out of the 2,000 acres owned by the Animal Husbandry Department in Saidpur gram panchayat, to Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). 

With this land transfer, the project is set to enter its next phase, where pharmaceutical companies will establish manufacturing units. Additionally, world-class common infrastructure facilities (CIF) will be developed to support the pharma park, marking a significant milestone in the industrial growth of Lalitpur and Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative marks a significant step toward meeting the country’s pharmaceutical needs and achieving India’s self-reliance in the sector.

The proposed Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur is set to become a key hub for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, benefiting both the state and the country. The project’s primary goal is to produce high-quality, affordable medicines, thereby bolstering India's self-reliance in bulk drug production. 

Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the park aims to attract global pharmaceutical giants. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has already been issued to engage industry experts and investors, driving the project's success and growth.

The Pharma Park in Lalitpur will feature world-class infrastructure and improved connectivity, enabling efficient logistics through upgraded road and rail networks.

High-quality road and rail networks will be developed to ensure efficient transportation. The project will also include the establishment of industrial townships, sector-specific industrial parks, and other industrial zones in Lalitpur and nearby areas, creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities.

