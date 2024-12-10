UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a 34-year-old woman died from septicemia after a surgical sponge was left inside her body during a hysterectomy procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

 

In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a 34-year-old woman died from septicemia after a surgical sponge was left inside her body during a hysterectomy procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The District Magistrate (DM) of Pilibhit, Sanjay Kumar Singh, has directed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Alok Kumar to investigate the tragic death of the woman.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victim, Kheelawati Shankar, died on December 5 during a second surgical attempt to remove the sponge. A CT scan conducted prior to the procedure revealed the sponge's presence, which had led to excessive pus formation and severe swelling in her internal organs. The CMO confirmed the findings after reviewing the scan results.

Her husband, Uma Shankar, a farmer, recounted the series of events that unfolded since July 7, when he took his wife to a private hospital in Devipura village due to excessive uterine bleeding. The hysterectomy was performed the same day by Dr. Asha Gangwar, a senior resident doctor at the District Women's Hospital. Kheelawati was discharged on July 23 with a report indicating her condition was "stable with no complaints."

However, Uma alleged that his wife continued to endure acute pain and abdominal swelling despite the hospital's assurances. On December 1, he took her to another private hospital in Bareilly, where doctors confirmed the devastating oversight. Two surgeries were performed—on December 1 and December 5—to address the issue, but Kheelawati died hours after the second procedure.

“The CMO’s report is expected within a fortnight. An action will be taken based on it,” stated DM Sanjay Kumar Singh.

