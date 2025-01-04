UP SHOCKER! Minor boy beaten, chilli powder put on private parts in Mirzapur over theft suspicion (WATCH)

A minor boy in Mirzapur was brutally beaten, thrown on stones, and chilli powder applied to his private parts over theft suspicion. The shocking January 1 incident, revealed through a viral video, has led to two arrests, with police promising strict action.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 9:54 AM IST

A horrifying case of brutality has surfaced from Sarhara village in the Halia police station area of Mirzapur. A minor boy was subjected to inhumane treatment on suspicion of theft. The incident on January 1 came to light after a disturbing video went viral, sparking outrage.  

The teenager was accused of theft by a group of individuals who resorted to extreme violence. According to reports, the boy was beaten with sticks, and thrown onto stones, and chilli powder was forcibly applied to his private parts. As if this wasn’t enough, he was later tied to a pole and beaten again in front of onlookers, who chose to remain silent spectators rather than intervene.  

After the ordeal, the boy was handed over to the police, where he was kept in custody for 24 hours. His father had to sell two sacks of rice to secure his release from the police station. After his release, the injured teenager was taken to the primary health centre for medical attention.  

The victim shared harrowing details of the abuse, stating that he was taken to the village head, where several men were present. He was beaten mercilessly and thrown onto stones. Chilli powder was applied to his private parts as part of the torture. Fearing for his life, he confessed to the theft as instructed by his tormentors.  

Superintendent of Police (SP) Naxal OP Singh addressed the incident, confirming that the police acted promptly after the video surfaced. Two suspects have been detained, and efforts are underway to locate the other individuals involved. SP Singh assured that strict action would follow once the victim’s family formally files a complaint.  

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation and raised questions about the lack of timely intervention by those present at the scene. The delay in reporting the incident has also brought the role of local authorities under scrutiny.  

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला मिर्जापुर में चोरी के शक में नाबालिग लड़के को बर्बरता से खंभे से बांधकर पीटा, प्राइवेट पार्ट में मिर्च डाली।

आरोपियों ने लड़के को पीटकर पुलिस को सौंपा। पुलिस ने 24 घंटे थाने में बैठाया। फिर पिता ने धान बेचकर थाने से लड़का छुड़ाया।@MirzapuiyA_ pic.twitter.com/xLVqjTT7Hj

— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 3, 2025
