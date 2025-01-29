UP: Loco-pilot stops train just in time to save man sitting on tracks, distracted by mobile (WATCH)

A young man in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, sat on railway tracks talking on his phone, unaware of an approaching train. The pilot stopped the train in time to save him. Frustrated, the pilot threw a stone, but the man escaped. The video went viral online.

In a shocking incident from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a young man sitting on the railway tracks while talking on his phone narrowly escaped death when a train was approaching him. Despite the loud honking of the train's horn, the man remained unaware of the danger, as he was wearing headphones and engrossed in his conversation.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the train slowly approaching the young man who continues to sit on the tracks, oblivious to the oncoming train. The pilot of the train, noticing the young man’s careless behaviour from a distance, slowly brought the train to a halt and approached him to prevent any harm.



UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief

When the man finally noticed the train, he got up from the tracks and moved aside. However, the train pilot, frustrated by the man’s recklessness, got off the train and followed him. In an act of anger, the pilot threw a stone at the young man, although it missed him. Fearing possible retaliation, the young man quickly ran away from the scene.



Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

This reckless behaviour of using mobile phones while on the tracks is a growing concern. Many people, distracted by their phones or headphones, fail to notice the dangers around them, putting their own lives at risk, as well as those of others. Incidents like these are becoming increasingly common and serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of distraction, especially in public spaces.

The video, which was captured in Ghazipur, has sparked a wave of reactions online, with people commenting on the man’s carelessness and the quick response of the train driver to save his life.

Latest Videos