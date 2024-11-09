UP launches first double-decker electric bus, aims for greener future: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state’s first double-decker electric bus, highlighting its role in reducing pollution and traffic congestion. He also announced plans for an electric vehicle plant by the Hinduja Group, supporting local artisans and promoting sustainable development.

UP launches first double-decker electric bus, aims for greener future: CM Yogi vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

In a significant step toward sustainable urban transport, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state’s first double-decker electric bus on Saturday. The launch event was held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, shortly before the Aakanksha Haat program, where the CM emphasized the environmental benefits of electric transportation in tackling urban pollution.

"By introducing this electric double-decker bus, we are not only reducing vehicular emissions but also addressing traffic congestion," stated CM Yogi. He expressed optimism that such initiatives would soon expand to other major cities in Uttar Pradesh, contributing to a cleaner and more organized public transport system across the state.

Yogi govt launches QR code feedback for 'Swachh Mahakumbh' cleanliness drive

The Chief Minister flagged off the new bus service with a ceremonial ride, engaging with children onboard while exploring the vehicle’s features. He highlighted that electric mobility is aligned with the government’s commitment to environmental preservation, adding that sustainable urban transport solutions are essential for reducing pollution and enhancing public health.

The launch aligns with the Hinduja Group's upcoming plans to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, an initiative expected to bolster the state’s industrial growth and job market. Production at this plant is anticipated to start soon, marking a significant advancement in Uttar Pradesh’s green transition.

Swachch Mahakumbh: 1.5 lakh toilets to be set up across Kumbh Mela area by December 15

Additionally, CM Yogi shed light on the government’s efforts to promote local handicrafts and artisans through platforms like Aakanksha Haat. By providing new opportunities and channels for showcasing their work, the state government is fostering an inclusive economy with extensive employment avenues for local artisans.

The double-decker electric bus is expected to not only ease urban travel but also become a symbol of Uttar Pradesh's progress toward sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Mahakumbh 2025 to host two-day bird festival celebrating biodiversity

Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to kill Pune leader if Baba Siddique attempt failed: Mumbai Crime Branch

Aakanksha Haat 2024: CM Yogi highlights cultural heritage, women empowerment initiatives in UP

Mahakumbh 2025 to highlight eco-friendly practices as Akharas embrace Yogi govt's sustainable vision

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

