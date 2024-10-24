UP labourer shot by terrorists in Pulwana; third such attack within a week on non-locals in Kashmir

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore was left wounded in yet another terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore was left wounded in yet another terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday morning. The victim, Shubam Kumar, was shot in the arm by terrorists in Batagund village, located in the Tral region, according to local officials.

Kumar, who was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, is one among many non-local labourers who have been caught in the crosshairs of terror strikes in the Valley this past week. This brazen attack marks the third such incident targeting migrant workers in the region within just seven days, deepening concerns over the safety of non-locals in Kashmir.

The cycle of violence took a grim turn last Sunday when six migrant labourers and a local doctor were brutally gunned down at a construction site in Ganderbal district, sending shockwaves through the area. Just days before, on October 18, another migrant worker from Bihar was fatally shot by terrorists in Shopian district.

