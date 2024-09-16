Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt to start coarse grains procurement on October 1: Farmers must register on Kisan Mitra app

    The Uttar Pradesh government will begin procuring coarse grains, including maize, millet, and sorghum, from October 1 to December 31 for the 2024-25 season. Farmers must register online, and payments will be made directly to Aadhaar-linked accounts, ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen.

    UP govt to start coarse grains procurement on October 1: Farmers must register on Kisan Mitra app vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the procurement of coarse grains, including maize, millet, and sorghum, will start on October 1 and run until December 31 for the 2024-25 season. Farmers across the state have been urged to register through the UP KISAN MITRA App or on the fcs.up.gov.in website to participate in the procurement process. 

    The Yogi Adityanath-led government has emphasized its efforts to promote the cultivation of millets, also referred to as “Shri Anna,” as part of its initiative to boost coarse grain farming. In a bid to ensure transparency and prevent the involvement of middlemen, all purchases will be conducted through biometric verification via e-POP (electronic point of purchase) devices at designated procurement centres.

    The state government has also set new Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key crops. The MSP for maize has been fixed at Rs 2,225 per quintal, for millet at Rs 2,625 per quintal, for hybrid sorghum at Rs 3,371 per quintal, and for the Maldandi variety of sorghum at Rs 3,421 per quintal.

    The procurement process will take place daily from 9 AM to 5 PM until the end of December. Payments will be directly transferred to the farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, ensuring a faster and more secure transaction process.

    Registration and Support for Farmers

    Farmers who are yet to register or need to renew their registration are encouraged to do so on the official website or the UP KISAN MITRA app. This step is mandatory to participate in the procurement process. Farmers facing any issues can contact the toll-free helpline at 18001800150 or seek assistance from their District Food and Marketing Officer, Regional Marketing Officer, or the Marketing Inspector.

    District-wise Procurement Plan

    - Maize will be procured in the districts of Budaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Kannauj, Etawah, Bahraich, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Lalitpur.

    - Millet procurement will take place in Budaun, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Gazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, and Fatehpur.

    - Sorghum will be procured in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.

    Government’s Efforts to Promote Millets

    The government’s focus on coarse grains is part of its broader strategy to promote sustainable farming practices and improve farmers’ incomes. By ensuring fair prices and eliminating the role of middlemen, the administration is working towards greater transparency and farmer welfare.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH) shk

    'Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul Gandhi's tongue': Sena MLA's bounty offer sparks row (WATCH)

    India first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features AJR

    India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

    Karnataka Banner with free Palestine at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists vkp

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi 74th birthday know what is on the menu gcw

    Ajmer Sharif to serve 4000kg of vegetarian langar on PM Modi’s 74th birthday

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor asks patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward, gets brutally thrashed (WATCH) shk

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Doctor brutally thrashed for asking patient's kin to remove footwear in emergency ward |WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw: Health Risks and Safety Tips anr

    Vegetables you should avoid eating raw for better health

    5 EFFECTIVE home remedies to get pink lips naturally gcw

    5 EFFECTIVE home remedies to get pink lips naturally

    Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree RKK

    Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree

    Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree RKK

    Mammootty to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 celebs with Doctorate degree

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help AJR

    Looking for Rs 20,000 monthly income? Here's how Senior Citizen Savings Scheme can help

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon