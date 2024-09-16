UP govt to start coarse grains procurement on October 1: Farmers must register on Kisan Mitra app

The Uttar Pradesh government will begin procuring coarse grains, including maize, millet, and sorghum, from October 1 to December 31 for the 2024-25 season. Farmers must register online, and payments will be made directly to Aadhaar-linked accounts, ensuring transparency and eliminating middlemen.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the procurement of coarse grains, including maize, millet, and sorghum, will start on October 1 and run until December 31 for the 2024-25 season. Farmers across the state have been urged to register through the UP KISAN MITRA App or on the fcs.up.gov.in website to participate in the procurement process.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has emphasized its efforts to promote the cultivation of millets, also referred to as “Shri Anna,” as part of its initiative to boost coarse grain farming. In a bid to ensure transparency and prevent the involvement of middlemen, all purchases will be conducted through biometric verification via e-POP (electronic point of purchase) devices at designated procurement centres.

The state government has also set new Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key crops. The MSP for maize has been fixed at Rs 2,225 per quintal, for millet at Rs 2,625 per quintal, for hybrid sorghum at Rs 3,371 per quintal, and for the Maldandi variety of sorghum at Rs 3,421 per quintal.

The procurement process will take place daily from 9 AM to 5 PM until the end of December. Payments will be directly transferred to the farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, ensuring a faster and more secure transaction process.

Registration and Support for Farmers

Farmers who are yet to register or need to renew their registration are encouraged to do so on the official website or the UP KISAN MITRA app. This step is mandatory to participate in the procurement process. Farmers facing any issues can contact the toll-free helpline at 18001800150 or seek assistance from their District Food and Marketing Officer, Regional Marketing Officer, or the Marketing Inspector.

District-wise Procurement Plan

- Maize will be procured in the districts of Budaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Kannauj, Etawah, Bahraich, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Lalitpur.

- Millet procurement will take place in Budaun, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Gazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, and Fatehpur.

- Sorghum will be procured in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.

Government’s Efforts to Promote Millets

The government’s focus on coarse grains is part of its broader strategy to promote sustainable farming practices and improve farmers’ incomes. By ensuring fair prices and eliminating the role of middlemen, the administration is working towards greater transparency and farmer welfare.

