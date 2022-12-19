Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt signs MoU with Austin University to build 'Smart City of knowledge' worth $42 billion

    According to an official statement, the state government and the university have joined hands to build the Knowledge City on 5,000 acres of land worth USD 42 billion to include the best universities in the world. 

    UP govt signs MoU with Austin University to build Smart City of knowledge worth USD 42 billion gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    An agreement to build a "smart city of knowledge" project in the state for an investment of USD 42 billion was inked by representatives of Austin University and the Uttar Pradesh government in advance of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit. The agreement was signed between the officials of Uttar Pradesh and Austin University, Texas, which included Austin University, President Ashraf Al Moustafa.

    Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna, former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional Chief Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Arvind Kumar and others were present at the occasion.

    Also Read | Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why

    The investment will be provided over time in instalments, with the first instalment of USD 7 billion being issued initially and then, the rest will be increased accordingly.

    "It is going to be in UP. It is a USD 42-billion project built on 5,000 acres of land. It will have the best universities coming up inside the project. Hopefully, it'll change the idea of higher education in India and other places," Ashraf Al Moustafa, President of Austin University, said.

    Also read: Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

    The citizens of the state will have access to thousands of employment possibilities thanks to these investment proposals and MoUs.

    It is noteworthy that Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has set a goal to bring in investments worth Rs. 10 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit, which will take place in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. To do this, CM Yogi has dispatched eight teams of ministers and officials to 18 different nations to conduct road shows and trade fairs in an effort to entice investment.

    Also read: Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why AJR

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory snt

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations - adt

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations; probe underway

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144 AJR

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Recent Stories

    Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back vma

    Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back

    UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine Netflix OTT platform after Harry And Meghan documentary Report gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine OTT after 'Harry And Meghan' documentary: Report

    WhatsApp launches 'Accidental Delete' feature; check details - adt

    WhatsApp launches 'Accidental Delete' feature; check details

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why AJR

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why

    football golden boot kylian Mbappe breaks his silence after France loss to Argentina at Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Mbappe breaks his silence with a 3-word message after France's loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022 final

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon